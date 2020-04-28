Abbey Theatre reveals Dear Ireland’s full line-up as plays begin online

The Abbey Theatre has revealed the full line-up of writers and actors for the national theatre’s innovative digital premiere this week, of 50 new monologues exploring life during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pom Boyd’s piece is performed by Brendan Gleeson, Edna O’Brien’s by Stanley Townsend, and Nancy Harris’s by Marty Rea. Blindboy’s monologue is performed by Cathy Belton, and Joseph O’Connor’s by Kathy Rose O’Brien.

Dear Ireland, commissioned by the Abbey as a rapid response to the coronavirus outbreak, is a set of 50 monologues created in self-isolation by 50 writers and 50 actors. It will stream in four parts, on the Abbey’s YouTube channel, at 7.30pm each day from today until Friday (and online for six months).

The 50 playlets offer a cross section of lockdown experiences. Dermot Bolger’s monologue, performed by Dawn Bradfield, was “written in the front room of the small terraced house in Drumcondra where I am self-isolating with a plethora of phantoms of imagination”.

Sinéad Burke, whose piece is performed by Eleanor Walsh, is at her Co Meath family home, “surrounded by siblings and attempting to be a horticulturist for the very first time. It’s going moderately well.” Sonya Kelly, “living in my home in Dublin 8 with my wife and surrounded by wonderful neighbours”, wrote for Deirdre Donnelly.

With a score by Ray Harman, and artwork by Maser, there’s a three-minute interval between monologues for audiences to join a live discussion with some of the artists in YouTube Live Chat.

The Dear Ireland pairings

1 Blindboy writing for Cathy Belton

2 Dermot Bolger for Dawn Bradfield

3 Pom Boyd for Brendan Gleeson

4 Sinéad Burke for Eleanor Walsh

5 TKB (Thommas Kane Byrne) for Ericka Roe

6 Dylan Coburn Gray for Leah Minto

7 Karen Cogan for Siobhán McSweeney

8 John Connors for Graham Earley

9 Kit de Waal for Peter Gowen

10 Shaun Dunne for Eva-Jane Gaffney

11 Iseult Golden for Marion O’Dwyer

12 Stacey Gregg for Conor MacNeill

13 Sarah Hanly for Denise Gough

14 Nancy Harris for Marty Rea

15 David Ireland for Abigail McGibbon

16 Colm Keegan for Owen Roe

17 Sonya Kelly for Deirdre Donnelly

18 Deirdre Kinahan for Bríd Ní Neachtain

19 Emmet Kirwan for Emmet Kirwan featuring Mike Donnelly

20 Darach Mac Con Iomaire for Eoin O Dubhghaill

21 Manchán Magan for Bríd Criomhthain

22 Aoife Martyn for Norma Sheahan

23 Owen McCafferty for Patrick O’Kane

24 Rosaleen McDonagh for Sorcha Fox

25 Frank McGuinness for Joan Sheehy

26 Meadhbh McHugh (New York) for Clare O’Malley

27 Una McKevitt for Katherine Lynch

28 Phillip McMahon for Caoilfhionn Dunne

29 Andrea Molino (Italy) for David Moss

30 Gina Moxley for Timmy Creed

31 Jimmy Murphy for Clare Dunne

32 Zoe Ní Riordáin for Seána Kerslake

33 Edna O’Brien for Stanley Townsend

34 Eva O’Connor for Amy McAllister

35 Joseph O’Connor for Kathy Rose O’Brien

36 John O’Donovan for Nicola Coughlan

37 Mark O’Halloran for Andrew Bennett

38 Jody O’Neill for Marie Mullen

39 Shane O’Reilly for Amanda Coogan

40 Felicia “Felispeaks” Olusanya for Deirdre Molloy

41 Margaret Perry for Breffni Holahan

42 Ursula Rani Sarma for Owen McDonnell

43 Arthur Riordan for Rory Nolan

44 Ciara Elizabeth Smyth for Camille Lucy Ross

45 Abbie Spallen for Jolene O’Hara

46 Keith James Walker for Ashleigh Dorrell

47 Enda Walsh for Zara Devlin

48 Michael West for Mark Doherty

49 Carmel Winters for Lucianne McEvoy

50 Zhu Yi (China) for Julia Gu