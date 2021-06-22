3,500 people to attend Ireland’s first big music festival for 16 months

Ireland’s first big music festival for 16 months is due to take place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, in Dublin, on Saturday, July 3rd.

The lineup in the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art is to include Gavin James, Lyra, Denise Chaila, Sharon Shannon, Wyvern Lingo, the 2 Johnnies and Wild Youth. Minister for Arts Catherine Martin will announce more details of the concert later today.

The event, promoted by MCD, will include antigen testing for the 3,500 people who will be allowed to attend; social distancing will be reduced from 2m to 1m.

It follows James Vincent McMorrow’s pilot concert at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on June 10th, which 500 people were permitted to attend.