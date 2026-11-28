Yes, all Olivia Rodrigo wants for Christmas are in-laws. It’s controversial, but it’s also a valiant bid to join the canon. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Jingle bell time is a swell time. That’s not in dispute. But no one has used the word “swell” since 1957, and as for those chestnuts, they’ve been roasting on an open fire for the best part of a century. Maybe a new source of midwinter musical nourishment is in order.

Enter this year’s crop of original Christmas songs, here to disrupt long-established playlists with their impertinent newness.

Let’s start with Olivia Rodrigo’s take me home (4 christmas), as its title is styled. This is a party song, playground chant and frothy future classic rolled into a three-minute package of welcome handclaps, subtle bells and intriguingly radical lyrics.

We meet Rodrigo “three beers deep” – American for “six beers deep” – with her boyfriend in their regular haunt. So far, so conventional.

Then she outlines her festive fantasy. Is it the gift of a keyboard with a functioning shift key? No, she wants to spend the season getting drunk with his parents, enjoying a hungover brunch with his sister – he seems to be included in this plan – and impressing his grandmother.

Yes, all she wants for Christmas are in-laws. It’s controversial, but it’s also a valiant bid to join the canon.

Moving along to Craig David, pictured in a fetching cardigan. He’s chipped in Home for Christmas, a pleasant slice of R&B that belongs to a subgenre of seasonal laments about what a frazzling nightmare it is trying to get anywhere right before the big day.

I almost expect the voice of Simon Calder, travel journalist extraordinaire, to pop up on the middle eight with an update on delays at Gatwick.

Luckily, David has things under control. “I don’t care if it’s snowing / I’ve gotta get where I’m going / City’s got me caught in traffic / That won’t stop me, please don’t panic,” he assures the person he’s trying to reach.

His desperation to get home makes more sense when you remember that Christmas Day is a Friday this year and, as he informed us on 7 Days, his 2000 hit, he makes love on Fridays.

Enter Hilary Duff, with the brilliantly titled All You Want for Christmas Is Me. Duff’s baby gets that she just wants to “stay home in peace” and shares her desire for an unambitious celebration aided by cheap champagne and ibuprofen. “You told me this year we’re going nowhere / No crowded airports, no family despair,” she sings, delighted.

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It’s too soon to say if her undemanding midtempo pop is a Christmas keeper, but it sounds as if this Scrabble-playing lover might be.

Seasonal stresses also surface on To an Empath at Christmas Time, one of two original tracks on Alanis Morissette’s new festive album. The “pressure to be nice” and “smile big” at this time of year can be difficult if there is sadness or unrest in your life, she concludes on this warm, slow-building track.

“You don’t have to perform peace for us / Or belt out Auld Lang Syne,” she tells someone who feels obliged to maintain a cheery mood. “You’re not alone with your SOS inside” is a lovely lyric, and the overall impression is one of concern too heartfelt to mock.

Sufjan Stevens is for life, not just for Christmas, but there’s no denying his festive output, which stretches to more than 100 songs. (His version of Coventry Carol is a favourite of mine.)

On his first new seasonal song since 2012, On This Christmas (It Only Gets Better), the toll of recent health issues – Stevens was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2023 – is audible.

The narrator of this song is a misanthrope who sees darkness when he wakes, but when he asks his friend if things will get worse, the reply offers hope. “You said don’t put it past the Earth to get better in the end,” he sings. This is quiet indie melancholia, and it’s as much a part of winter as long dark nights.

On first listen I wasn’t buying what Kate Nash is selling on Christmas Eve. Then she got me – she got me good.

“Dublin on Christmas Eve / Head out to O’Connell Street / Air is crisp and lights are twinkling / My future is waiting for me,” she begins in lyrics that make more sense when you understand that this is about the night her maternal grandparents met.

Taken from Cailín, her upcoming Irish-heritage album, Christmas Eve is a decades-long story of family, emigration, legacy, grief and the passage of time.

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One minute you’re starting out in life, the next you find you absolutely have to turn off the BBC’s Annual Hootenanny before Jools Holland embarks on Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think). Or, as Nash puts it in the refrain to this song, “My life goes by and it’ll pass in the blink of an eye.”

Damn it, Kate.