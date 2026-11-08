Éyum Priscilla: ‘To be black and Irish is to balance two truths, two cultures and two nationalities’

How agreeable are you?

I would say it depends on the situation. I wouldn’t say I am the most agreeable person. I feel I am a little stubborn. I am very set in my ways. Me and my mam have the same name so my parents called me Junior growing up, so sometimes when I was younger my mam would call me Ju-determination. Because when I have my mind set on something there is nothing that is going to budge me. Now that I am older I know life is more about give and take.

When did you last get angry?

I last got angry yesterday. I was on the Tube on the way to rehearsals because we’re playing in London at the moment. The train basically stopped. I was on time, I was even early for rehearsals, and the train stopped. There were trespassers on the track. We were stopped for an hour-and-a-half which made me very angry. I was late. What really put the icing on the cake was they caught the trespassers and they escaped again. I was like, “How on Earth?” But we got there in the end.

What is your middle name and what do you think of it?

My middle name is Priscilla. I sort of use it as a double-barrel name now, Éyum Priscilla. Like I said, me and my mam have the same name but Priscilla is what makes me unique. I do really like my middle name as it gives me distinction. Growing up with Nigerian origin, names are super important. I think Priscilla stems from princess. My first name means “I am” – Éyum.

Black Leprechaun is an online comedy in short-form episodes of less than three minutes. What’s this about?

To be black and Irish is to balance two truths, two cultures and two nationalities. It is to feel slightly out of place in two settings, constantly looking for where your feet can land. To be black and Irish is to call two places home but never truly feel like you belong. It’s a very strange feeling but one I wouldn’t change for the world ... Black Leprechaun is a story about embracing every part of who you are and finding the confidence to claim your place in the country you’ve always called home.

Why comedy?

Humour can be such a powerful tool. Yes, the show speaks about very serious topics, but I wanted to find a way that we can still find the humour. Racism isn’t funny, but something about ignorance is, a teacher meaning well but being miles off. In every situation humour can be found, and that’s exactly what I wanted for Black Leprechaun.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

If I can be metaphorical, I would say my optimism. I remember when I was in drama school, you enter those institutions and you are like, “The world is my oyster and I am going to win an Oscar. Everything will be fabulous.” ... They did a lot of reality checks. I understand they didn’t want your dreams to be crushed. I’ve been graduated for two years now and I have been trying, especially this last year, to get that hopeless delusion back, that optimism, and knowing that the world is your oyster.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

I lived in Lucan when I was younger. We had this massive field. There was this little entrance into the woods. It was like Narnia. You would go into this little entry and there would be these massive trees, and when we were younger we would try going further and further in and try to explore. It was like our own little Narnia.

What is your strongest childhood memory?

It was the day I realised I wanted to be an actor. I grew up in Tallaght but we moved to Lucan when I was around ten. My older sister is a musician and a singer and she was performing in the school talent show and we went to support her. At the time when someone asked me what I wanted to be I would say I wanted to be president or something, shoot for the stars. I did not know exactly what I wanted to do. But one of the performances before my sister was [by] a girl in my year. She was doing a monologue ... So I remember this girl was acting on stage and crying and she won second place and I thought, ‘I could come first place. I do this all the time. I did not know we could get recognition for this.’ I went up to her after and asked her what she was doing and she said she was acting. “Acting?” I thought. I could do that. It was the day I found my purpose. I’m happy I found it early on.

When do you think you were happiest?

Probably very recently. Last August while we were filming Black Leprechaun and I just remember looking around and seeing all these people who volunteered, everyone in uniform. It’s so beautiful that you can have an idea and it can come to pass. Sets are very high stakes and have bad vibes, but this was a passion project and everyone was working for free and the environment was just great. I remember stopping and taking a moment. I was thinking about how this idea in my head led to all these people being involved. I was so grateful because I could not have done this by myself.

What do you think happens when we die?

For me, I am a child of God. I just think this life can be so wicked with war and famine. I just don’t think this is it, and if it is then I want a refund. I genuinely believe there is a deeper meaning and that is why you should treat everyone with love and respect. I think it helps to put your life in perspective.

What is your biggest career/personal regret?

I was speaking to my friend about this recently. I was saying that as of now in my life, which I am very grateful for, I do not have any regrets. As a person, if I think of something I’ll do it. But of course if I say something that was rude I’ll regret it and if I do something rash I’ll apologise. If I feel something I do tell my friends, if I miss someone I do tell them. I live my life like almost any day can be my last. I am very grateful I don’t have any personal regrets.

Career-wise my biggest regret would be waiting for doors to open. In acting you always hear about your big break. Almost as if someone is going to give you these opportunities. It was like that for two years, waiting. But this year I put myself out there. I don’t see that time as a waste of time because it led me to create something special.

Black Leprechaun is on Instagram @Black_leprechaun and TikTok @eyumpriscilla