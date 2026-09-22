‘I’d say it will only cover part of a Harry Styles ticket’: Teenagers on proposed Budget 2027 culture cards

A €100 voucher to spend on arts and culture events is being considered for more than 70,000 16-year-olds under a Budget 2027 proposal, and for Cork transition year student Avin Botan, it would only cover a fraction of the concerts she is interested in.

“I’d say it will only cover part of a Harry Styles ticket,” says the 15-year-old, referring to the pop star’s run of three gigs in Croke Park in August 2027, tickets for which start at €90.

The other concert Botan would like to spend a culture card on is Fontaine’s DC’s headliner at Slane Castle, where ticket prices begin at €120. As well as concerts, the teenager has earmarked cinema trips for her hypothetical future culture card.

“I think I would definitely spend some of it on the cinema because it is a great way to socialise the winter,” Botan says.

Earlier this month, Botan tried to get the promotional National Cinema Weekend tickets for €4 at her local cinema, but they were all sold out.

“That definitely brought people in. Once you get there and you get your seats and your snacks – it is quite expensive and you can just watch them all at home now. So the voucher is great to get people out of the house and bring people together,” she says.

The €7.5 million culture card proposal would allow teenagers to choose how they spend the voucher, although it remains unclear exactly how the card will work.

A spokesman for the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport said: “The card could be used to access theatre, music and art events. While the full scope of what any card could be used for is still being actively considered, we would anticipate that a culture card should cover a wide range of cultural offerings, including theatre, music, cinemas, bookshops and other services, including from commercial providers.”

Botan thinks that the card should include books. “My mom sent me an article the other day about how reading in teenagers had dropped in Ireland by a lot,” she says.

Avin Botan

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Saoirse Thomas from Kilkenny thinks that the culture card should focus on in-person events rather than physical items or digital subscriptions.

“I think the events would be more beneficial because it is in-person and promoting teenagers to leave the house and go out,” Thomas says.

She believes many teenagers tend to socialise at home because of the prohibitive costs. “Some people end up just doing stuff online instead, like say for example, playing Roblox with your friends instead of actually going out and doing something because it costs so much to go out and do anything nowadays.”

Another suggestion by Thomas is that the cards could be used to promote the Irish language.

“I love the Irish language, and seeing as it is a cultural card, I think it could explore doing something with the Irish language because it is our language after all, and Gaeltachts nowadays are so expensive to go to. So most people don’t get the opportunity to go and experience that, and it’s amazing. I think it could go towards that as well,” she says.

Thomas would like to use her culture card to attend a live concert as she has never been to one before.

“I think I’d like to see any concert because I like lots of different music. But some of the cheaper concerts nowadays are held in pubs or local over-18s venues, and the more expensive larger ones that are for 14- to 16-year-olds like Oasis are starting at larger prices. Like the Oasis tickets are €180.”

As part of the Budget 2027 proposal, the Department of Culture has held bilateral meetings with various European Union member states who already have culture cards. Countries like France, Spain and Italy have versions ranging in value from €150 to €500.

“We are taking the learnings, best practices, and insights from these international models, particularly regarding technical and administrative design, and multiple options are currently under active consideration,” the department spokesman said.

While many of the other European culture cards are targeted at 18-year-olds rather than 16-year-olds, a spokesperson for the department said “the scope, roll-out model, funding structure, and user age range are still under active consideration and are all subject to budget allocation”.

Sophie Parvu from Dublin says she thinks it is better to target 16-year-olds as opposed to 18-year-olds.

“I think 16 is good because you don’t have your own income, and I know a lot of jobs don’t hire 16-year-olds because they’re still young, even though you technically are allowed to work at 16,” Parvu says.

Sophie Parvu

“I think it’s good because that gives you a bit of autonomy in deciding what you want to see, rather than relying on a school programme or your parents’ decision.”

Parvu would use a culture card to see a musical, as she is “a massive musical theatre fan”.

“I would go and see all the musicals I could, and all the ones that I could spend the money on. If Hamilton is touring back in Ireland at any point, I would absolutely go see that. And I know in November there’s Heathers: The Musical coming, and I would definitely go see that too.”

However, while she welcomes the potential introduction of the cards, she thinks there are other accessibility issues surrounding culture events and that ticket prices should be lowered.

“I also think that lots of people in Ireland living in more rural areas are at a geographical disadvantage. I live in Dublin. I have a plentiful amount of cultural events at my fingertips,” Parvu says.

“But what about someone living in a small village with very little transport? They’d have to spend a fortune to get to an area where they could find an event, and then the event ends up being €100 or another €50 on top of that too.”