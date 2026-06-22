Clive Davis, who launched careers of Whitney Houston, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen, dies aged 94

US singer Bruce Springsteen has paid a heartfelt tribute to music mogul Clive Davis who died aged 94: “He changed my life.”

The media executive was known for launching a number of artists’ careers across genres including Whitney Houston, Patti Smith and Springsteen over the course of a five-decade long career.

Davis was reportedly taken to hospital in May after an upper respiratory issue and was discharged a few days later. He was also diagnosed in 2021 with the neurological condition Bell’s palsy.

Since his family announced on Monday that the producer had died, tributes have poured in honouring the “music legend”.

Among them was Springsteen, known for Born In The USA, who said in a post on Instagram: “Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis.”

“At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success.

“A great man. All our prayers and love.”

Davis shaped the music industry over the years, signing and mentoring stars such as Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Janis Joplin and Carlos Santana.

He was also responsible for signing stars such as Patti Smith and Lou Reed as well as shaping the careers of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

Smith shared a carousel of photographs which featured the two together as well as a photograph of a bouquet of flowers wishing her the best for one of her events.

She said: “This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of your love and support.”

Singer-songwriter Keys shared a photograph of the two together on her Instagram story with a purple heart and a dove emoji.

The photo had the words written on it: “To Clive Davis, the visionary who transformed dreams into reality, leaving an indelible mark on music and lives worldwide.”

Davis signed Houston when she was a teenager and helped build her career with hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, and her chart topping rendition of I Will Always Love You.

Houston became one of the top-selling artists in pop history. She died in 2012.

They became close friends and the music executive was portrayed by The Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci in the 2022 musical biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Davis’s family announced the news in a post shared on his Instagram account on Monday and paid a heartfelt tribute to the music executive and devoted family man.

Clive Davis, then head of Arista Records, in New York in 1979. Photograph: John Sotomayor/The New York Times

The statement said: “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.

“He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

“To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the centre of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

“Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives.” – PA