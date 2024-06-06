Margaret Atwood postpones Bord Gáis theatre event after testing positive for Covid-19

From left: Laurie Anderson, Margaret Atwood, Mary Robinson were due to appear at the event.

Canadian author Margaret Atwood has had to postpone an event at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this weekend after contracting Covid-19.

The event, An Evening With Margaret Atwood, Laurie Anderson, and Mary Robinson, was due to take place on Sunday. In a statement issued by the theatre on Thursday, it said Atwood had contracted the virus and “following medical advice is unable to travel to Dublin”.

“I’m so sorry to have to tell you that I am no longer able to be in Ireland this weekend,” Atwood said in a statement.

“I was about to get my flight to Ireland when I tested positive for Covid. I am devastated to have to miss out on the warm welcome the Irish always give me, and to bring disappointment to those who were coming to hear me. I am going to reschedule.

“I don’t know when, because I am laying low, but I will try and be there later in the year. Thank you for understanding.”

The theatre said ticket holders will be automatically refunded for the event and “contacted from your point of purchase with further details”.

It said it would also inform ticket holders on the rescheduled date “as soon as possible”.