Claire Byrne rules herself out of running to be next Late Late Show host

Claire Byrne: 'I have a young family, a busy home life and a full time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.' Photograph: RTÉ

RTÉ Radio host Claire Byrne has ruled herself out of the running to take over as the host of the Late Late Show, citing a “huge commitment” for the role, a job she loves and a “busy home life”, she has announced.

The Today with Claire Byrne host had been one of the favourites for the job but dispelled speculation on Thursday, saying: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.” She said the show “should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves”.

Ryan Tubridy announced last March he would step down from the show at the end of May. He will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ms Byrne ruled herself out of the running for the coveted Friday night show in a post in her Instagram account.

“I’ve been honoured to have my name linked to the Late Late Show and to such a prestigious broadcasting role,” she said. “The show is an iconic one which demands huge commitment from the presenter, as demonstrated so well by Ryan, Pat and Gay.

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me. While I’d never rule out other TV projects, the Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves.”

On Thursday afternoon PaddyPower placed TV presenter Sarah McInerney as the new favourite for the role, with odds of 6/4. This was followed by comedian Patrick Kielty at 2/1, radio and television personality Baz Ashmawy at 8/1, and six others at 20/1 including Dara Ó Briain, Tommy Tiernan, Jennifer Zamperelli, Kathryn Thomas, Angela Scanlon and Ted Walsh.

RTÉ news anchor Caitríona Perry, who announced on Thursday she will leave the broadcaster to join BBC News as chief news presenter in Washington DC, remains in the running at 100/1.

Miriam O’Callaghan, another previous favourite for the job, also ruled herself out of the running citing a love of her role on Prime Time, RTÉ's flagship current affairs programme.

The next host of the Late Late Show will be one of a small handful to host the programme, which has been a staple of Irish television since it launched with host Gay Byrne in 1962.