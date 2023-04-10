Paul Muldoon: Lines on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

The moon over Belfast’s a gold

we’ve not exactly won

despite how regularly we’ve told

ourselves we’re second to none.

For we’re still seduced

by the thought of being cock of the roost

in our barnyard squabble.

Though it turns out the Northern Star

that dangles over the market square isn’t far

from itself being a bauble,

what we’ve taken time and

time again for a flawless diamond

has no less often left us feeling duped.

The peddler in the market square

selling fripperies and artificial flowers

may be just as dazzled by his own wares

as was Peter by his staying power.

Surely keeping watch means we listen

as well as look out for what doesn’t glisten –

all lent an extra frisson

by the frequent lists of our sloop?

Most ships of state that seem quite even-keeled

have in fact modelled themselves on the eel

and its own inbuilt wobble;

now we ourselves must learn to bend

so we more resolutely tend

to fly the confines of our coop.

What if the line towards which we’ve raced

is one more dragon-prow we’ve chased?

Although it seems we’ve almost sunk

we’ve never quite gone under.

What if the diamond that has graced

our sky is no more than paste?

We think the peddler works in junk

when his medium’s mostly wonder.



To find a way to break the mould

and cut through all the yarns we’ve spun

means borders we once physically patrolled

may be replaced by virtual ones.

Would that were true of the “peace” walls

that separate the Falls

and Shankill

and we took part in genuine dialogue

despite the legacy of mad dogs

snapping at our ankles.

We know how easily in midwinter

a stockpile of splinters

may form a splinter group.

The playwright lets a mad dog tread the boards

and maybe even saw the air

and out of such discord

finds consonance here and there.

Surely we must defy our gory categories –

what’s thought to come with our territory –

and make our story

a story we ourselves scoop?

Maybe it’s time to take as our plank

the merits of breaking rank

however much it rankles.

Nowhere has it been determined

our soliloquies and sermons

play on a constant loop.

What if our sneaking regard for the two-faced

hasn’t been totally misplaced?

There’s much to be said for lines being blurred

and an acceptable level of non-violence.

What if we based

all conversations on the fact our calls are traced?

We think the playwright works in words

when her medium’s largely silence.



For though we’ve sometimes run hot and cold

at least we’re not running guns,

loading the Asgard’s or Clyde Valley’s holds

with gelignite by the metric ton

until our skeleton crew

grew and grew and grew and grew

by sheer accrual.

What if we’ve been right to have held our nerve

and kept something in reserve

and I don’t mean laundering fuel.

We’ll all wake up much fresher

without labouring under the pressure

of yet another dawn swoop.

The plumber has long since swapped the doctrinaire

for the oblique

when he’s setting out to repair

a pipe that’s sprung a leak.

That a reservoir high in the Mournes

may be crowned in thorns

allows for the hope of renewal,

of millstones rolling

and our spirits extolling

the virtues of having so often drooped.

Surely there’s room for improvement

in a home where all our movements

have been met by counter-movements

including the movement of troops?

What if the bit of land that once seemed waste

where sentries posed and paced

might yet prove a fountainhead

for our grandsons and granddaughters?

What if we’ve had no more than a foretaste

of the sweetness that could be theirs post-haste?

We think the plumber works in lead

when his medium’s mainly water.

