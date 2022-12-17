How to do panto: From princess to the bank end of a horse, there are roles for everyone

Look out, he’s behind you! Panto differs from plays in so many ways – for one thing, the audience answers back. Zoë Allman Walsh, Cinderella in this year’s Everyman panto, agrees. “People don’t always realise the actors can see the audience. In panto you have to be prepared. You never know what a small child might scream at you.”

Sounds a little scary

Not if you get into the spirit. “This year’s Cinderella has strength and determination, she’s an entrepreneur starting up her own jewellery shop. She is independent and fierce,” Allman Walsh says. Her own advice to putative princesses sounds a little similar: “You have to have determination, love and self belief.” And while love isn’t quite all you need, it’s definitely a good bedrock.

Starting early helps

And it’s also useful if your parents have a stage school, as Allman Walsh’s did when she was starting out in her hometown of Cork. But you don’t need family in the biz to attend after school drama class, and take roles in as many amateur productions as you can, which Allman Walsh also did. She then followed this up by joining the drama society at University College Cork, where she’s now studying languages.

Zoë Allman Walsh as Cinderella in the Everyman panto. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Is acting different in panto?

Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is! “There are so many layers to acting and many different types depending if you’re on stage or on screen, and panto is definitely a specific type. It’s very animated, very upbeat, almost over exaggerated – in the right way – to highlight the humour, storytelling and general magic,” Allman Walsh says. So, while it’s not exactly “over acting”, it’s more to do with exaggerating moments and moods. Add costume, hair and make up and you’re more or less there.

You say that, but how about actually getting a role?

Sometimes there are open auditions, where you line up with other hopefuls. Sometimes a director will have a cast in mind, and many actors come back year on year to particular role-types. If it’s an open audition situation, all that self love and self belief really come into play. Although she was invited to audition for Cinderella, Allman Walsh has experience of open auditions too. “I did one for a music video – and I got the part. But you have to remember, it could be anyone. You never know. You have to block out everyone else, and remember that it’s you who is here, now – and give it your best shot.”

Sounds like a fairy tale itself

Yes, even to the point where there was the further hurdle of an audition with the prince, “to test the chemistry”. But it’s hard work too: with up to three shows a day, you have to learn how to wind down. “You can’t run on adrenaline all day. But it really is magical. It’s such a huge Christmas tradition, and to be that person, on stage for children is amazing.” Alongside Ireland’s big annual pantos, you’ll find them put on by Am Dram societies across the country. Plus, panto has roles for all ages, and it’s not all about princesses. With options ranging from playing the dame, to being the back end of a horse, what’s holding you back? “If you love it, give it a go,” Allman Walsh advises. “You never know what might happen.”

Cinderella is at The Everyman, Cork until January 15th, tickets are priced from €26