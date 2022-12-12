Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has scored an impressive eight nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes awards. In a rare occurrence, four actors from the same film were mentioned. Colin Farrell competes in best actor (musical or comedy). Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson are nominated against one another for best supporting actor. Kerry Condon is up in best supporting actress.
There will be double celebrations in the Gleeson household this morning as Domhnall Gleeson’s performance in The Patient secures Brendan’s son a nomination for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or television movie.
The Banshees of Inisherin, the most nominated title this year, is also up for best score, best screenplay, best director and best picture (musical or comedy).
[ The Banshees of Inisherin film review: An impeccable cast eats up the succulent dialogue ]
The Golden Globes, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have always been an indifferent pointer to the more-important Oscars, but, in a potentially spectacular awards season for Irish actors, Jessie Buckley will have been disappointed not to land in best supporting actress for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking. Paul Mescal must also have been in the running for best actor, but did not make the final five.
The Golden Globes, handed out at a private event this year following controversies surrounding the HFPA, will return to NBC television and the Beverly Hilton on January 10th. It remains to be seen how seriously the Hollywood community will regard this season’s ceremony.
Mere weeks before the 2021 show, the Los Angeles Times reported – to no great surprise – that the HFPA had no black members and that some voters had received lavish gifts. Tom Cruise (conveniently not nominated this year for Top Gun: Maverick) returned his two Globes in protest. Last month Brendan Fraser, who alleged that Philip Berk – former president of the HFPA – once groped him, announced he would not attend the show even if he were nominated for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Fraser’s name was read out this morning and there will be a distinct frisson in the room when the best actor (drama) award is presented. Fraser looks like the current favourite for the Oscar. The HFPA has instituted reforms but doubts inevitably remain.
Today’s nominations do provide whispers (at best) as to what is up and what is down in the race for the Oscars. No film can feel quite so pleased with itself as McDonagh’s searing rural comedy. In contrast, Polley’s Women Talking, an ensemble piece concerning abused women in a Mennonite community, looks to have underperformed, scoring just two nominations, neither of them for acting.
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, an R-rated study of early Hollywood, did a little better than expected with a nomination for best drama picture – perhaps at the expense of the acclaimed Indian film RRR. Babylon picked up a highly respectable five nominations, including acting nods for Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. The most nominated TV show was the amiable schoolyard comedy Abbot Elementary.
The two films competing most closely with Banshees for best picture at the Oscars are Steven Spielberg’s memory piece The Fabelmans, with five Globes nominations, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is up in six races.
In an aberration typical of the Globes, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis competes not in the “comedy or musical” category, but in the drama section. Austin Butler, who plays the King in that biopic, is thus in a position to take the best drama actor prize from Fraser and save the organisers some face (presuming Butler turns up).
For all the HFPA’s difficulties, it cannot be denied that today’s news lends Banshees some extra momentum. Guy Lodge of Variety was among those charting a change in the prevailing Oscar winds. “I don’t think you needed the Golden Globe nominations to underline the point,” he wrote. “But The Banshees of Inisherin is just quietly creeping into pole position this awards season: a film that lots of people, especially actors, really like, and is enjoyable but also has something to say.”
We will learn more when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 24th.
Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Director, Motion Picture
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrman – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carrie Mulligan – She Said
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Television Series, Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
- F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domnhall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus