2019 cultural highlights: You’ll laugh, you’ll picnic, you’ll plough

Dreaming in Blue

Until February 14th

Harry Clarke’s dreamy The Eve of Saint Agnes is at the Hugh Lane in Dublin, but you can see his wonderful watercolour sketches, plus hear Fiona Shaw reading the original Keats poem that inspired it at Cork’s Crawford Gallery. crawfordartgallery.ie

First Fortnight

January 1st-30th

The arts and mental health festival has grown, and now features art, music, circus, film, theatre and spoken word from across Europe. Including Emmet Kirwan, Stefanie Preissner, Saint Sister and The Academic, in events nationwide. firstfortnight.ie

Out to Lunch

January 4th-27th

Music, theatre, comedy and spoken word in Belfast to kick the new year off with The Henry Girls, Deirdre O’Kane, Scott Matthews, Molly and more, for all those sorely in need of cultural relief. cqaf.com

Music for Galway Midwinter

January 18th-20th

The theme, Swansongs, takes masterworks from the close of the great composers’ lives. Expect deep emotion from Brahms, Strauss, Bach and Schubert at the Town Hall Theatre. musicforgalway.ie

Brian Eno: 77 Million Paintings

January 18th-February 24th

He’s worked with every rock star you can think of (U2, David Bowie, Laurie Anderson – take your pick), but Brian Eno is an artist too. See what he gets up to on the visual side of things at the Royal Hibernian Academy. rhagallery.ie

Tradfest

January 23rd-27th

Getting jiggy in Dublin’s Temple Bar and beyond with Andy Irvine, The Fureys, Stockton’s Wing, Steeleye Span, Cathy Davey and more. tradfest.ie

Year of the Pig

February 1st-17th

According to the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Earth Pig is a year of fortune, luck, friendship and love for all the zodiac signs. Couldn’t come a moment too soon. At venues across Dublin. dublinchinesenewyear.com

On Blueberry Hill

February 6th-and touring

Fresh from the US, Sebastian Barry’s acclaimed play kicks off a national tour with a first date at Sligo’s Hawk’s Well Theatre. fishamble.com

Semay Wu at Spike Cello Festival

Spike Cello Festival

February 8th-10th

Now in its third year, the celebration all things cello includes the instruments playing a computer game, storytelling from The Devil’s Violin, plus special events for younger people. There’s even cello yoga, yocella, (which had to happen sometime). At venues across Dublin. spikecellofest.com

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

February 20th-March 3rd

From blockbusters to quiet masterpieces, it’s the annual film lovers’ fiesta. Lights out and popcorn at the ready. diff.ie

New Music Dublin

February 28th-March 3rd

Featuring new compositions, commissions and Irish premieres, this mini festival includes Muskifabrik, Jennifer Walshe, Elaine Agnew and more. nch.ie

The Gloaming

March 4th-11th

Martin Hayes, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Thomas Bartlett, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Dennis Cahill play their only Irish dates in 2019, back to back at the National Concert Hall. nch.ie

St Patrick’s Festival

March 14th-18th

Time was St Patrick’s Day was a few dodgy floats, a lot of rain, and the pubs were shut. Fast forward to a five-day extravaganza of music, street performance, arts and green-hued adventure in Dublin, with more across the nation. stpatricksfestival.ie

Cork International Poetry Festival

March 19th-23rd

Is there something in the waters of the Lee? Cork does seem to accrue more than its fair share of poets. Add Irish and international voices for a real rhyme fest. corkpoetryfest.net

Furniture by Sonya Kelly

Furniture

March 20th-23rd, and touring

Sonya Kelly’s play about the stuff we sit on was a sell-out hit at Galway Arts Festival in 2018, and now kicks off a country-wide tour at the Pavilion, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. druid.ie

Blue Planet II Live

March 23rd-24th

Imagine the spectacular visuals of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet up on the big screen, with the original lush score performed live by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Anita Rani does the narration at the SSE Arena Belfast on March 23rd, and the 3Arena Dublin on March 24th. blueplanet2live.co.uk

Mountains to Sea dlr Book Festival

March 28th-31st

Margaret Drabble, Michael Holroyd, Pankaj Mishra, Sebastian Barry, Kate Mosse, John Boyne, David Runciman and more are reasons to catch a Dart to Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin and get inspired to put your reading glasses on. mountainstosea.ie

Beginning

March 28th-April 20th

Marty Rea and Eileen Walsh star in the Irish Premiere of David Eldridge’s (anti) romance for the 21st century. gatetheatre.ie

One City, One Book

Throughout April

This year it’s three books, as Edna O’Brien’s 1960s The Country Girls Trilogy will be celebrated, discussed, dissected and, one hopes, thoroughly enjoyed. dublinonecityonebook.ie

Cúirt International Festival of Literature

April 8th-14th

Jeanette Winterson, Joshua Cohen, Patricia Smith, Dervla Murphy and Thomas McCarthy are among the line-up, alongside Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, the special rapporteur to the United Nations on the Protection and Promotion of Human Rights while Countering Terrorism, at the 34th literary festival in Galway. cuirt.ie

Music Town

April 12th-22nd

Music leaps over cultural boundaries, adds extraordinary diversity, but is accessible to all. Explore more across Dublin City in this 10-day celebration. musictown.ie

Light A Penny Candle

April 24th-May 4th

Adapted by Shay Linehan, from Maeve Binchy’s much-loved novel. Aisling and Elizabeth have to survive De Valera’s Ireland, their raging hormones, and the struggle for independence in a world at war. gaietytheatre.ie

Pepperland

April 30th-May 1st

Influential US choreographer, Mark Morris, brings his Dance Group to Dublin for the 50th anniversary of the Beatles classic Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Purists may shiver at the innovative, jazzy arrangements, but most will just shiver at the joy of it all. bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Bealtaine

Throughout May

The nationwide festival celebrating the arts and creativity as we age, is also great fun for those who never wanted to grow up at all. Interested? Register an event for inclusion in the programme until March 31st. bealtaine.ie

Cork International Choral Festival

May 1st-5th

Sing it loud with the 65th festival, as thousands come to compete and entertain. Highlights include Norway’s Pust (“breath” in Norwegian), the perfect antidote to Scandi-noir as summer comes round. corkchoral.ie

Dublin Dance Festival

May 1st-19th

Look out for Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker’s 1983 Rosas Danst Rosas, which returned to the public eye a few years ago when it (ahem) “inspired” Beyoncé’s Countdown. Thisispopbaby’s Riot is back, and there’s a new work by Colin Dunne and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui too. dublindancefestival.ie

It Takes A Village

May 10th-13th

Who’d have thought it? A holiday village take-over, giving you fabulous festival fun, without the manky tents, and with the added attraction of baths and fridges. A festival without the warm beer and grime? Plus DJs in the swimming pool. Why didn’t it happen sooner? A big hit in 2018, it’s back for more at Trabolgan in East Cork. ittakesavillage.fm

Kilkenny Cat Laughs

May 30th-June 3rd

Cracking us up for the past 25 years, the Marble City festival celebrates its quarter century with Dara Ó Briain, Alison Spittle, Rich Hall, Phil Jupitus, Joanne McNally, and probably everyone else you can think of as well. thecatlaughs.com

International Literature Festival Dublin

May 18th-26th

Nothing says an Irish summer like a literary festival, and there’s a rash of them on the horizon, kicking off with the ILF in Dublin, ilfdublin.com; Listowel Writers’ Week in Co Kerry, May 29th-June 2nd, writersweek.ie; the Dalkey Book Festival, June 13th-16th, dalkeybookfestival.org; and the West Cork Literary Festival, July 12th-29th, westcorkmusic.ie.

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

May 28th-June 3rd

Donizetti’s tale of love and intrigue, Don Pasquale, staged in the gorgeous grounds of Lismore Castle, plus a programme of recitals in the great houses of the Blackwater Valley. Elegant musical bliss. blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com

Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas

June 7th-9th

What did we say about summer and book festivals? Part of the fun of Borris, is its small size, so you get to hang out with the writers and speakers for chats that might just solve the world’s problems (at least it feels that way). This year they include Julian Barnes, Mary Robinson, Philippa Perry, Paul Muldoon and Ben Okri. festivalofwritingandideas.com

Bloomsday

June 11th-16th

Boaters on, and gird your stomachs for nutty gizzards at the annual extravaganza wrapping around Bloomsday, June 16th. With venues ranging from the James Joyce tower in Sandycove to Glasnevin Cemetery, the festival is so popular it has even sprouted a Fringe. bloomsdayfestival.ie

Right Here Right Now!

June 14th-16th

The Ark’s brand new festival for children kicks off in Dublin. We’re promised a parade, shows, workshops, and more, coinciding with Crinniú na nóg, the national day of creativity for children and young people, which had its first outing in 2018. ark.ie

Cork Midsummer Festival

June 14th-23rd

From epic street feasts to cutting edge art, spoken word and drama, the People’s Republic of Cork celebrates the longest days (and the shortest nights). corkmidsummer.com

Toto Live at the Marquee

June 15th

Someone, somewhere, sits in an office trying to remember bands from the 1980s that might be persuaded back on stage to slake the nostalgia-thirsts of jaded grownups. Toto (go on, just watch the video for Africa again) is Live at the Marquee in Cork, where you can also catch Jenny Green and the RTÉ Orchestra (June 28th), and David Gray (July 7th). Tash Sultana plays (July 3rd) for more up-to-date music lovers. aikenpromotions.com

Body and Soul

June 21st-23rd

There’s something funny in the woodlands, and some mad goings-on, on stage. Get your glitter out, shed your cynicism and head to Ballinlough in Co Westmeath to see who else you could be for the weekend. bodyandsoul.ie

Hinterland Festival Kells

June 27th-30th

Ahh, there hasn’t been a literary festival for at least a week. Here’s Hinterland to scratch the itch. Includes John Boyne, Kevin Barry and a staged reading of the Matt Spangler adaptation of Mary Manning’s account of the 1980s Dunnes Stores anti-apartheid strike, Striking Out. hinterland.ie

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

June 28th-July 7th

Bantry’s pretty nice anyway, but add concerts, recitals and masterclasses, and you can see why it’s an annual pilgrimage for devotees. Then head back for August 21st-25th, for Martin Hayes’s Masters of Tradition Festival. westcorkmusic.ie

Moonlight Benjamin, Earagail Arts Festival,

Earagail Arts Festival

July 10th-28th

Who knows what will be happening to the Border by summer? Donegal’s arts festival celebrates a cultural freedom of movement for its 31st outing. Catch Rioghnach Connolly and Honeyfeet, and Haitian Voodoo blues rock sensation Moonlight Benjamin. eaf.ie

Galway International Arts Festival

July 15th-28th

Like a brilliant selection box of amazing treats (and not a cherry liqueur among them), Galway always hits the spot. Early announcements include Two Door Cinema Club, Bell X1 and the Academic. Can’t wait for more. giaf.ie

Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944)

Bauhaus Prints

July 20th-October 13th

Marking the ground-breaking German art school’s 100th anniversary. Includes works by Paul Klee, Marc Chagall, Wassily Kandinsky and Natalia Goncharova. nationalgallery.ie

Kim Gordon

July 26th-November

Sonic Youth co-founder crosses boundaries, remakes them, and then rips them up all over again in this multidisciplinary exhibition. imma.ie

All Together Now

August 2nd-4th

The brainchild of the late John Reynolds, last year’s inaugural festival at Curraghmore, Co Waterford, was the festival hit of the summer. Early main stage announcements include The National. alltogethernow.ie

Spraoi

August 2nd-4th

The international street art festival makes Waterford City magical, for all ages. spraoi.com

Dublin Horse Show

August 7th-11th

They used to call it “horse leaping”. The prize for the best leap was a fiver and a riding crop. Times have changed as the RDS hosts an extravanza of craft, food, fashion, plus beautiful, beautiful horses. dublinhorseshow.com

Kilkenny Arts Festival

August 9th-18th

With classical music at its core, plus a major theatrical undertaking in the Castle Yard, we’ll be watching to see what the new director, Olga Barry, has up her sleeve. kilkennyarts.ie

Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann

August 11th-18th

Everyone had such a good time in Drogheda last year, they’re hosting Ireland’s epic céilí and competition again. fleadhdrogheda.ie

National Heritage Week

August 17th-25th

As if we needed a reason to love the landscape and its historic buildings – well, actually, we probably do. Anyway, National Heritage Week is here to remind us. Got something you’re proud of? Register events until May 1st. heritageweek.ie

Work by Mantra, at Waterford Walls 2018

Waterford Walls

August 22nd-25th

Invite a load of street artists, give ‘em paint and some gable ends, and watch the magic happen. The streets of Waterford City become an open-air gallery, and the results are astonishing. waterfordwalls.ie

Electric Picnic

August 30th- September 1st

Yeah, people bleat that the EP is “over”. Well, it sold out in 15 minutes, without an early act announced. Looks like the magic’s still there at Stradbally. electricpicnic.ie

Dublin Fringe Festival

September 7th-22nd

Still shaking it up after 25 years. Venues, and places you couldn’t even imagine were venues, come alive with tales of life, love, loss and laughs. fringefest.com

National Ploughing Championships

September 17th-19th

Try explaining the Ploughing to a space alien and you’d be lost for words. This year the mud, marquees and many, many marvellous tractors descend on Ballintrane in Co Carlow. npa.ie

Culture Night

September 20th

Get your queuing shoes on for your annual mega-cultural fix, and then wake up the next day wondering why you don’t do stuff like this more often. culturenight.ie

Dublin Theatre Festival

September 26th-October 18th

An early announcement that Michael Keegan Dolan’s company, Teac Damsa, is working on a new production will be sure to whet the appetites of all who loved Swan Lake - Loch na hEala. More to come at dublintheatrefestival.com

Baboró

October 14th-20th

The annual extravaganza of children’s arts and fun in Galway. baboro.ie

Wexford Festival Opera

October 19th-November 4th

The three main operas for 2019 are Carl Maria von Weber’s Der Freischütz, Gioacchino Rossini’s Adina, and Jules Massenet’s Don Quichotte. wexfordopera.com

Bram Stoker Festival

October 25th-28th

Billed as “four days of deadly adventures”, make the most of the darker evenings with some spooky arts action across Dublin. bramstockerfestival.com

Kilkenomics

November 7th-10th

Given the state of the world, Kilkenny’s annual economics/comedy mashup has never seemed more appropriate or timely. kilkenomics.com

Cork Film Festival

November 7th-17th

Intriguing movies, and always an excellent shorts programme at the annual Lee-side showing. corkfilmfest.org

Derek Jarman

November 15th-February 23rd, 2020

The late artist, designer, activist and film-maker’s work gets a welcome showing, including the haunting and beautiful film, Blue. imma.ie

Festive Frolics

From November 29th

Too soon to think about Christmas 2019? Pencil in Waterford Winterval (winterval.ie), Glow Cork (glowcork.ie) and Elftown Galway (elftowngalway.com). You’ll be due some sparkle by then.

NYF Dublin

December 31st-January 1st, 2020

See you on the streets of the capital at the turn of the year for music, light shows, and to (possibly) imbibe unwisely, kiss strangers, and promise yourself it’ll all be different come morning. nyfdublin.com