At the High Court in Dublin today, Judge Cian Ferriter adjourned until later an application by an examiner to HSI to be appointed liquidator to the company. Photograph: Getty Images

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) is to enter liquidation, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Judge Cian Ferriter on Thursday morning adjourned an application by an examiner to be appointed liquidator to the HSI after efforts to secure its future could not be agreed.

HSI, which employed 40 people at its Co Kildare base, was responsible for issuing equine passports through the online Horse Source system, acting as an umbrella body for the equine sport, recreation and breeding sector, and for the licensing and regulation of athletes and horses for international competition.

Joseph Walsh of JW Accountants, who was appointed examiner last August, said on Thursday morning that he had secured an investor for HSI, but the Department of Agriculture indicated that Heydon was not prepared to sign a National Breeding Services contract, which was fundamental to the survival of the company.

The judge said he was conscious of the unique role played by HSI and its employees in the industry and adjourned the case until Thursday afternoon. It was later confirmed by the Minister that a liquidator had been appointed.

Heydon said he would work with “all stakeholders to ensure that services continue to be delivered with minimal disruption and that a sustainable long-term solution is implemented for the benefit of the Irish sport horse sector”.

He said he was “very disappointed” that HSI is to enter liquidation and that his thoughts were with its employees, who had demonstrated “professionalism, dedication and commitment” at all times.

“I was acutely aware that Horse Sport Ireland faced substantial financial challenges,” he said in a statement.

He said he, his officials and colleagues from the Department of Sport had were “determined to leave no stone unturned in exploring every possible avenue to secure a sustainable future for HSI”.

“My department has engaged intensively and constructively with the examiner throughout the entire process,” he said. “However, my department yesterday set out for the examiner a number of remaining concerns with his proposals for a scheme of arrangement, including concerns related to procurement and state aid rules.

“I regret that, despite these extensive efforts, the examiner has now concluded that he cannot deliver a viable scheme of arrangements that would safeguard the company’s future.

In a statement, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Peter Burke said he was “very disappointed by the news”.

“From a sporting perspective, my department’s priority has been the continuation of the equestrian sporting services,” he said.

“This priority is shared by Sport Ireland, which highlighted the importance of these services to the examiner. It is important that we secure a strong and ambitious future for the sector working with all stakeholders, and I have asked Sport Ireland to immediately engage with the equestrian sporting sector and the international federation on those aspects.”

More to follow..