On November 3rd, a judge found key elements of the disputed scheme to be unlawful and outside Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan's powers. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The Minister for Justice intends to appeal a significant High Court decision that aspects of his new criminal legal-aid payments scheme are “grossly unfair” and “demonstrably illogical”.

The appeal did not affect the making on Tuesday of agreed final orders arising from the judgment, including ones providing for the statutory instrument underpinning the scheme to be quashed and replaced.

The final orders, made by Judge Mary Rose Gearty, were agreed arising from her upholding key aspects of a judicial review challenge by solicitor John Quinn to aspects of the new regulations.

A stay on some orders applies to next February to allow for the finalisation and introduction of new regulations implementing a criminal legal aid payments agreement. The agreement was reached earlier this month between the Minister, Jim O’Callaghan, and the Law Society.

Payments made to solicitors who accepted legal aid assignments under the disputed scheme from July 1st will not be affected as a result of the final orders.

On November 3rd, Gearty found key elements of the disputed scheme to be unlawful and outside the Minister’s powers under the Criminal Legal Aid Act 1962.

The final orders, made on Tuesday on the application of Feichín McDonagh, senior counsel for Quinn, provide for quashing of the statutory instrument underpinning the scheme with prospective effect from November 10th, 2026.

[ Criminal defence solicitors to fully return to work as legal aid deal agreedOpens in new window ]

The court made an agreed declaration, with prospective effect from November 10th, that regulations 3.1 and 3.2 of the statutory instrument are in excess of the Minister’s powers and the provisions of the 1962 Act.

The intention behind making the orders prospective was to address the judge’s concerns, in light of her findings, about the status of fees and certificates already processed under the regulations since their introduction on July 1st.

It also means solicitors who did legal aid work from November 11th will be entitled to payments in line with the agreement reached between the Minister and Law Society.

Under the final orders, the Minister agreed to pay Quinn’s costs.

Hugh McDowell, senior counsel for the Minister, said there was “every chance” he will be opposing an application, made on Tuesday by senior counsel Shane Murphy, for costs of the Law Society, a notice party to Quinn’s proceedings. The judge will deal with that costs application on January 12th.

A letter from the Chief State Solicitor’s Office to Quinn and the Law Society stated the Minister “intends to appeal the judgment”.

The disputed scheme replaced the previous payment model with a flat fee of €520 per accused person, regardless of the number of charges involved or court appearances required.

The changes were opposed by many criminal-law solicitors whose withdrawal of legal-aid services led to significant disruption across the criminal courts system since July.

A new talks process between Department of Justice officials and representatives of the Law Society began just days before the judgment issued. An agreement reached on November 10th led to solicitors resuming full services on November 11th.

Under the agreement, the €520 one-flat-fee structure was retained with provision for higher payments of a maximum €1,040 in relation to separate and distinct cases brought on the same day against one accused.

Solicitors are also eligible for an enhanced single flat fee of €780 in cases that are often lengthy – domestic violence cases, children’s cases and remands in custody.