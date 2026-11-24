The High Court has ordered the winding-up of a charity chaired by Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh for reasons including mismanagement and lack of governance, control and oversight.

Judge Oisín Quinn appointed Shane McCarthy and Cormac O’Connor of KPMG as official liquidators of the Liberties Recycling Training and Development Company CLG.

It was involved in supporting drug addiction rehabilitation and employment by sourcing clothes, through clothing banks, that were then sold through its shops around the country, exported abroad or recycled. It directly employs 45, has a warehouse in Bluebell, Dublin, and also employs people on community employment schemes.

A Garda investigation earlier this year uncovered a number of irregularities in its operation. These led to the seizure of high-end luxury cars, Louis Vuitton bags, Rolex watches and jewellery.

It was discovered that the purchase of a Porsche in 2025 and a 2026 BMW Jeep − which were in the control of a senior member of the charity’s staff − had been registered to a related but separate entity called Liberty Developments (LD) Designated Activity Charity.

LD’s directors are Liberties Recycling’s chief executive Philip Moloney snr, of Stanaway Road, Crumlin, Dublin, and his son Adam Moloney.

Gardaí investigated alleged suspicious transactions being routed through the charity comprising substantial international transfers of funds that were not commensurate with the level of activity taking place in the charity.

The Garda investigation focused on senior Liberties personnel and the suspected laundering of the proceeds of crime through the charity’s bank accounts.

Its bank account, whose only signatories are Ó Snodaigh and Philip Moloney, was frozen by gardaí.

As a result of the Garda investigation, the charities watchdog, the Charities Regulatory Authority (CRA), also launched an investigation.

Of particular concern, the court heard, was another related entity called Liberty Global Exports Company Ltd, which was established following issues regarding VAT treatment of the proceeds of the sale of clothing by the charity and which handles the sale of clothing abroad.

Liberty Global, which is not a registered charity, had raised some €1.4 million in international invoices in which there was no benefit to the charity, the court also heard.

The CRA says that although there is no evidence the trustee directors themselves engaged in the activities under Garda investigation, grounds that the property of the charity was being misapplied or that there has been misconduct or mismanagement have been satisfied.

Last month, on the application of the CRA, the High Court appointed the joint provisional liquidators.

On Monday, barrister Devina Brady presented a report for the court from the provisional liquidators, who said that since their appointment last month, Liberties Recycling has ceased trading, a sales process of assets was under way and various stakeholders have been notified.

There are 45 direct employees and steps have been taken in relation to redundancy arrangements.

In their overview of the charity, the liquidators say that invoicing arrangements changed in 2026 whereby funds due to the charity went to Liberty Global, which was to then, in turn, transfer the funds to Liberties Recycling. However, counsel said, there was no formal written agreement to this effect and no money was transferred.

Due to the lack of books and records, there had been difficulty in compiling a list of debtors and creditors. Engagement with management on this matter has been limited to date, the liquidators said.

The court heard the directors and staff were “taken aback” about the allegations of fraud and the international invoices raised by Liberty Global and were “dumbfounded” by the €1.4 million figure. But they were not disputing that the charity was owed substantial sums and was the property of Liberties Recycling.

The directors, the court heard, supported the appointment of the same liquidators to Liberty Global and would be guided by them in this respect.

The provisional liquidators had set out the progress of the liquidation, which will include the completion of the sale of assets, the redundancy process and liaising with gardaí. It is not possible at this date, however, to give a date for completion of the liquidation.

The judge said he was satisfied to make an order appointing the official liquidators.