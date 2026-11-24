A judge has approved a €90,000 settlement offer to a teenager who suffered a significant foot injury six years ago on an allegedly defective pouffe her parents had bought from a Dealz store in Dublin.

Barrister Frank Martin told Judge James O’Donohoe in the Circuit Civil Court that Hunter Price International, which manufactured the pouffe, had taken over the personal injury claim on behalf of Dealz and had increased an earlier offer of €70,000 to €90,000.

Martin, who appeared with O’Brien Lynham Solicitors, initially told the court he considered the €70,000 offer light for a significant foot injury on the grounds it included medical and legal outlay that could run as high as €20,000.

The court heard that Amanah Mirza was 10 when she seriously damaged her left heel on the allegedly defective pouffe in August 2020.

In written evidence, her father, Shahrukh Mirza, said Amanah’s left heel was deeply lacerated by an allegedly razor-sharp bit of stitching on the edge of the pouffe.

He said the contact caused significant injury and that his daughter’s heel was cut “completely open and hanging off”. He said Amanah needed to have surgery the following day, was left with serious scarring and that her sports and leisure activities were significantly curtailed by the injury.

Shahrukh Mirza said his daughter had to give up badminton and gymnastics due to the pain she experienced when jumping and landing on her foot. He said long walks still cause the teenager pain.

The court heard that the wound had reopened multiple times, most recently in May when Amanah was on a school trip and went on a hike with friends.

The judge viewed Amanah’s scarred heel and described it as a serious injury. While not rejecting the €70,000 tender by Hunter Price International, he had adjourned the matter to facilitate further talks.

He approved the increased €90,000 offer together with High Court costs. The claim had earlier been remitted from the High Court with unlimited jurisdiction.