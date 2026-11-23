The State has said it will “fully defend” an attempt by Dublin city councillors to remove a former Israeli president’s name from a Dublin park in a move Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said would be seen as anti-Semitic.

In June, the High Court granted permission to the councillors to challenge how the State named public parks. The case has been taken by Conor Reddy of People Before Profit, Sinn Féin’s Ciarán Ó Meachair and Mícheál Mac Donncha and Independent councillors Cieran Perry, Nial Ring and Vincent Jackson.

The councillors want to change the name of Herzog Park, Rathgar, which is named after Israel’s president from 1983 to 1993, Belfast-born Chaim Herzog, who spent his early childhood in Dublin when his father was chief rabbi of Ireland. His son, Yitzhak Herzog, is the current president of Israel.

The proposed renaming created controversy last year, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, among other public figures, condemning the plan as a “denial of our history” that would “without any doubt be seen as anti-Semitic”.

Reddy submits he takes issue with Chaim Herzog’s alleged actions against Palestinians and would “absolutely” be in favour of naming the park after another Jewish-Irish figure, such as artist Estella Solomons, who was a member of Cumann na mBan.

[ Portrait of an artist – Oliver O’Hanlon on pioneering Irish painter Estella SolomonsOpens in new window ]

In July, Judge Mary Rose Gearty said the State should be put on notice of the then ex parte challenge – where only one side is represented in court – taken by the councillors.

At the High Court on Monday, barrister Rachael O’Byrne, for the State – now party to matters – said the case taken by the councillors would be “fully defended” if granted permission to proceed.

Derek Shortall, counsel for the councillors, instructed by Shortall Law, was granted leave to challenge the Minister regarding the regulations sought by the councillors.

Judge Barry O’Donnell, in granting permission to seek judicial review, adjourned the matter to February.

The appellants submit Part 18 of the Local Government 2001 Act, amended in 2019, provides for local councils to change public placenames, but it requires the Minister to set out via regulations the conduct of secret ballots on proposed changes.

They submit that as this has not been done, no placename in the State can be changed by local authorities.

Their motion to rename Herzog Park and the north inner city’s Diamond Park, in Dublin 7, have “stalled”, due to the ministerial “inaction”, it is claimed.

While there is no proposed new name for Herzog Park, the councillors say they also want to rename Diamond Park in memory of Terence Wheelock, a young man who died in Garda custody in 2005.

Dublin City Council has been advised that its elected members cannot exercise their renaming powers under part 18 of the 2001 Act due to the lack of regulations providing for a secret ballot, the councillors say.

They submit they have been told the Minister believes part 18 conflicts with part 5 of the Official Languages Act of 2003 and that additional legislation is needed before the regulations can be introduced.