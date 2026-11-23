Anthony Byrne (45) of Granitefield Mews, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, was jailed on Monday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A woman sexually abused by an older brother more than 30 years ago has told the Central Criminal Court his actions left her a “very broken woman”.

Anthony Byrne (45) of Granitefield Mews, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin, was jailed on Monday for three years.

He was convicted of 14 counts of sexual assault and two counts of oral rape on dates between 1995 and 1999 at addresses in Co Dublin and a holiday home in Co Wicklow following a trial at the Central Criminal Court earlier this year.

Edel Byrne was aged 11 when the abuse started, while her brother was then 14. Both siblings are adopted. The court heard she wished to waive her right to anonymity so that her abuser could be named.

Judge Michael O’Higgins said a headline sentence of eight years would be appropriate for the oral rape charges had Anthony Byrne been an adult at the time. Taking into account the fact he was a child, he reduced this headline term to four years.

He noted that Anthony Byrne chose to contest the case and the woman was “subject to cross-examination” as a result.

O’Higgins imposed concurrent terms of two years in prison for the sexual assault offences. He imposed a four-year concurrent term and suspended the final 12 months on strict conditions.

O’Higgins said he had taken into account the impact the abuse had on Edel Byrne.

“The court will take into account the lasting consequences which the defendant’s crime had on her,” the judge said, noting the “lifelong impact at a time when she should have been protected, loved and allowed to grow up feeling safe”.

Reading her victim impact statement at a previous sentence hearing, Edel Byrne said her brother’s actions have had a lifelong impact on her.

“He had no right to do what he did to me ... I will never accept that I deserved the life of pain his actions caused me to navigate.”

She said she “deserves a future not determined by what he did to me”.

“He has ruined my life and left me a very broken woman.”

An investigating garda previously told Anne Rowland, prosecuting, that Anthony Byrne’s sexual abuse of his younger sister included digital penetration and kissing. This abuse occurred near the family’s home and their holiday home. This form of abuse ended when the girl got her period.

He also orally raped her twice. In a separate and later incident, he kissed her and touched her breasts.

Evidence was heard that the family’s background was difficult.

In 2016, the siblings’ adoptive mother made a comment that one of Edel Byrne’s sons looked like the defendant. Edel Byrne became extremely distressed, and later experienced mental health difficulties that required in-patient psychiatric care.

Later that year, she made a partial disclosure about the abuse to a psychiatric nurse. A formal complaint was made to gardaí in 2019.

Anthony Byrne has two previous convictions for public order offences dating back more than 20 years.