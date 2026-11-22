Denis Lannon made no reply when the charge was put to him, the court heard. Photograph: iStock

A 50-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a bottle attack that left another man in a serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries.

The injured party was taken by gardaí to University Hospital Kerry on Friday where he underwent surgery for head injuries including fractures and cuts.

On Sunday, Denis Lannon was appeared at a special sitting of Listowel District Court in relation to the serious assault on the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Lannon, a native of Co Kilkenny but of no fixed abode, was charged with assault causing harm at Tralee on November 19th.

Det Garda Tom Sugrue, of Tralee Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that Lannon made no reply when he put the assault charge to him after caution.

Sgt Chris Manton said gardaí were objecting to bail and seeking a remand in custody.

Brendan Ahern, defending, said his client was not applying for bail at this point.

Manton applied for a remand in custody for Lannon to appear at Tralee District Court on November 25th by video-link. Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted the State application.

Ahern said he was applying to have his client medically assessed upon admission to prison as Lannon was in receipt of medication for anxiety. Ahern also applied for free legal aid on Lannon’s behalf.

The judge granted both applications, directing that Lannon received any necessary medical treatment. She also granted free legal aid and assigned Ahern to represent him.