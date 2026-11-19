Scarlett Faulkner (28) was attacked at Birdhill, Co Tipperary on March 21st and died on April 13th. Photograph: Family/Facebook

A detective has told a Central Criminal Court jury that he retrieved a metal bar that may have been an agricultural “bale spike” in an embankment in Co Tipperary near where 28-year-old Scarlett Faulkner was attacked.

A 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman are on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of Scarlett Faulkner’s murder on March 21st last.

The 17-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter. The older accused has also pleaded not guilty to murder.

It is the State’s case that the 41-year-old accused is alleged to have been part of a joint enterprise with the teenager to kill or cause serious injury to Scarlett Faulkner and the older accused’s estranged husband.

In his opening speech, Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing, prosecuting, told the jury that the motive for the attack was that Scarlett Faulkner had begun a relationship with the older accused’s husband.

The lawyer said the older accused woman “rammed” her husband’s van until both vehicles came to a stop near the Birdhill roundabout just off the M7 in Tipperary, between Limerick and Nenagh. The prosecution alleges that the 17-year-old inflicted all the injuries to Scarlett Faulkner using an iron bar.

Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13th after spending about three weeks in a coma.

In cross-examination on Wednesday, Det Garda Larry Stapleton agreed with Colman Cody, for the teenager, that he retrieved a metal bar from an embankment near the scene of the alleged attack.

Asked by Cody if he could give an opinion where the metal bar had originated from his examination of it, the detective said he thought the metal bar was “something used in agriculture, something used for lifting silage bales”.

Stapleton was asked about a Ford Transit van driven by the older accused’s husband, which Scarlett Faulkner had been travelling in before being attacked on March 21st last. Pictures were shown to the jury from inside the van, which showed licence plates, a gun and bolt cutters.

Cody said that when the teenager was being interviewed by gardaí she mentioned getting the metal pole from the back of the Volkswagen Touran driven by the older accused woman and that she had used it to hit Scarlett Faulkner. The lawyer said his client thought it belonged to the older accused’s husband as he kept a lot of tools in the vehicles.

The witness agreed that pliers and bolt cutters are the kind of tools that can have many uses and can be used to break into houses and commit thefts.

Cody told the witness that the jury would hear about the older accused’s husband’s previous convictions, some of which he said were for burglary and theft.

Sgt David Harney, who is the last witness for the prosecution, took the jury through a PowerPoint presentation which put a lot of what the jurors had already viewed – phone activity, messages, maps, CCTV and video footage – into chronological form leading up to the attack at Birdhill.

The jurors were also shown a compilation of movements of persons of interest in the investigation.

Harney agreed that zoomed-in dash cam footage had captured the fatal assault on Scarlett Faulkner at 5.20pm on March 21st and the teenager inflicting 11 blows with the weapon.

Another clip showed the teenager going into a Chinese takeaway at 8.53pm that night and returning to pick up her order at 9.17pm.

The witness agreed with Mark Thompson, for the older accused woman, that his client has previous convictions for road traffic offences and theft but none for violence.

In cross-examination, Harney agreed with Cody, for the teenager, that the older accused’s husband has 71 previous convictions, which include criminal damage, burglary, theft, handling stolen property and obstructions of a peace officer.

The witness further agreed that the older accused woman had previously secured a safety order and a barring order against her husband.

The older accused woman has also pleaded not guilty to burglary, entering a building as a trespasser and causing criminal damage at an address in Co Tipperary, on March 20th.

She has further pleaded not guilty to a further charge of burglary and committing assault causing harm, at an address in Limerick on March 21st.

The trial continues on Tuesday next before Judge Kerida Naidoo and a jury of eight men and four women.