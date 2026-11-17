Jamie Moonen (32), a prisoner in Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, said he was willing but unable to provide a sample because he had urinated a short time earlier. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins, Dublin

A man jailed for threatening to kill Dublin City Councillor Malachy Steenson has been granted permission by the High Court to challenge a prison disciplinary finding over his inability to provide a urine sample.

Jamie Moonen (32), a prisoner in Mountjoy Prison, said he was willing but unable to provide a sample because he had urinated a short time earlier. He said he was refused a glass of water or a second chance and suffered disciplinary action, which resulted in a longer term of imprisonment, for failing to provide the urine sample.

Moonen was jailed in November last year for 13 months for threatening to kill Steenson at the politician’s office at a time when the victim was campaigning in the local and European elections.

A garda told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last November that Moonen had approached a patrol car on North Circular Road on the night of May 15th, 2024, and verbally abused a garda, saying, “You’re a f***ing prick and you do nothing for the public.”

Moonen then said he was going to kill Steenson. Gardaí, believing the threat to be credible, went to Steenson’s office, where they again encountered Moonen.

Moonen repeated the threat to kill when Steenson stepped outside his office.

Moonen pleaded guilty to the threat to kill charge but took a High Court action while in custody over his alleged treatment following his inability to provide a urine sample.

Moonen, the plaintiff, took the challenge against the governor of Mountjoy Prison, seeking to quash the outcome of the disciplinary hearing against him carried out by the prison. He is also seeking a High Court declaration that the hearing was in breach of fair procedures.

Moonen said he struggled with addiction and was eager to defeat it, that this was his first time in prison, and that he had been liaising with the Tolka River Project – a rehabilitation group – by phone, since incarceration.

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Moonen claimed he was unable to provide a urine sample on May 31st, 2026, as part of a regular drug test programme. He said he had urinated shortly before the demand and that his cellmate could attest to this. He said he had asked for a drink of water or time to comply with the urine sample demand.

Moonen said any sample from him would have been clean. He said the prison authorities refused him a second opportunity to provide a urine sample and also refused to interview his cellmate to confirm his claim.

He said the prison authorities denied him an opportunity of a drink of water to assist in the sample and he was then subject to what is known as a ‘P19’ disciplinary procedure.

The Mountjoy disciplinary hearing resulted in Moonen being classified as a reduced status prisoner, meaning he was limited to two phone calls a week to Tolka, instead of three, and was banned from the prison gym.

Moonen said the failure to allow a second urine sample test resulted in an ‘undue punishment’, leading to him spending more time in jail than his proposed August 2026 release date, as he would have been entitled as a prisoner of ‘enhanced’ status.

Following an application this week by James Dwyer, barrister for Moonen with Matthew Holmes, Judge Mary Rose Gearty granted leave for the challenge and adjourned the matter to January.