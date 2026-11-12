Farmer in west of Ireland charged with keeping live calves in pen with dead calves

Sean Coughlan (47) of Cum, Laherdane, Ballina, Co Mayo, appeared before Judge Kenneth Connolly and a jury at Roscommon Circuit Court

A west-of-Ireland farmer charged with 40 alleged animal welfare offences, including animal cruelty and failure to dispose of bovine carcasses appropriately, has appeared before the Circuit Court.

He is alleged to have allowed live calves to be kept in a pen with dead calves, among other charges.

Sean Coughlan (47) of Cum, Lahardane, Ballina, Co Mayo, appeared before Judge Kenneth Connolly and a jury at Roscommon Circuit Court on Wednesday in relation to the alleged offences.

Coughlan Farming Ltd, of which Coughlan is a director, also faced a further 38 alleged offences.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates in late 2022, including November 23rd, November 29th and December 14th, in Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon and nearby Kiltrustan, Co Roscommon.

It was separately alleged that on November 23rd, 2022, at Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, Coughlan and the company permitted live calves to be in a pen with dead calves and so failed to take all necessary steps to ensure those animals were kept and treated in a manner that safeguarded their health and welfare.

Coughlan pleaded not guilty to these counts.

Similarly, earlier in the proceedings on Wednesday, Coughlan pleaded not guilty to the other counts against him.

He also pleaded not guilty on behalf of the company to the remaining counts.

These counts included that Coughlan and the company permitted cows to be milked in an unhygienic condition.

It was also alleged that Coughlan and the company permitted 21 calves to be kept on wet and unhygienic bedding, and that Coughlan and the company were guilty of animal cruelty in relation to a number of calves and cows.

It was also alleged that Coughlan failed in November and December 2022 to comply with all the requirements of two animal health and welfare notices served on him in October and December 2022, respectively.

It was also alleged that on November 29th, 2022, Coughlan had caused or permitted the carcasses of two tagged and two unidentified bovine animals or part thereof to be on land or a premises at Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, to which a dog might have had access.

Connolly told the jury that two members of the original jury had been excused on Wednesday. They were replaced by two further people, leaving six men and six women on the jury, with the foreman remaining unchanged.

Before allowing the jury to go home, Connolly advised them not to be discouraged by the number of counts that they must decide upon but that they should take notes during the trial to assist them.

The trial, which is expected to last for approximately five days, resumes on Thursday with opening submissions by counsel.

Connolly remanded Coughlan on continuing bail on the same terms to appear before him again at 10 am on Thursday.