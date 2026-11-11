German couple charged with human trafficking after men allegedly hid in camper van cupboards

Det Garda Michelle Quinn alleged two Albanian men were found hiding in cupboards under a bed in the back of the camper van at the port earlier this month. Photograph: Provision

Two people have been remanded in custody with consent to bail after being charged with human trafficking offences.

David Hocks (49) and Anna Edel (44), two German citizens originally from Viersen in North Rhine-Westphalia, were allegedly caught trying to smuggle two people into Ireland through the Port of Cork at Ringaskiddy.

They were charged on Thursday at Cork District Court with two offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

The pair were charged with intentionally assisting the entry of a two Albanian men, aged 24 and 32, into the country and with knowing that such entry was in breach of the legislation at the port on November 8th.

Det Garda Michelle Quinn and Det Garda Tony Holmes of the Cork City Divisional Immigration Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that neither accused made any reply when the two charges were put to them after caution.

Quinn said she was objecting to bail for Hocks on the basis of the strength of the evidence against him.

She alleged that both he and Edel were caught when they arrived at Ringaskiddy in a rented camper van on a ferry from France for a five-day holiday in Ireland.

She alleged the two Albanian men were found hiding in cupboards under a bed in the back of the camper van and that neither man had a visa or permission to enter the country.

Both men had since been deported by immigration gardaí back to France.

She said it was the State’s case that Hocks and Edel were to be paid €3,000 each when they delivered the two Albanians to a third party in Dublin.

She alleged to Judge David Waters that it was a people smuggling involving a bigger organisation engaged in human trafficking.

Holmes, in objecting to bail for Edel, told the court they feared the couple would abscond and avoid trial if they were granted bail as it was their first time coming to Ireland.

They had no ties to the country and did not know where they were going to stay while here. He said that Hocks had a passport, but Edel had only a photo ID page from a passport.

He said gardaí were continuing to make inquiries with German police to establish that they were who they said they were and that they were from where they said they were from.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said his clients were seeking bail and, if granted, they could apply as European citizens to homeless services for accommodation and would be willing to sign and abide by any bail conditions set by the courts.

The judge said he viewed the offences as very serious and was refusing jurisdiction, but he would remand them in custody with consent to bail on their own bonds of €3,000 each with €1,000 to be lodged in court before acknowledging it was a large sum for the accused.

He made it a condition of their bail that they sign on daily at Anglesea Street Garda station between 9am and 9pm if they take up their bail.

He remanded them to appear at Cork District Court again on November 17th for preparation of a book of evidence.