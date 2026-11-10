High Court grants injunction over Travellers’ caravans in business park

In the High Court, Judge Brian Cregan granted Ravelin Ireland Ltd, owners of the Millenium Park complex in Naas, injunctions restraining trespass by 'persons unknown' and an order that they should leave by 1pm on Wednesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The High Court has ordered that a number of Travellers’ caravans in the car park of a business park in Co Kildare should leave by Wednesday.

Judge Brian Cregan granted Ravelin Ireland Ltd, owners of the Millenium Park complex in Naas, injunctions restraining trespass by “persons unknown” and an order that they should leave by 1pm on Wednesday.

The application was made by Ted Harding, counsel for Ravelin, on an ex parte basis, meaning only one side was represented.

Counsel said a number of Traveller caravans arrived in the car park, just beside the Chestnut House offices, last Thursday at about 9pm.

Contact was made with certain individuals who said they would remain there until tomorrow. But, counsel said, subsequent events have called that into question with a growing number of parties attending at or around the site.

As a result, the owners sought an order that they be restrained from trespass and vacate the site.

The judge granted the order prohibiting trespass and from preventing the plaintiff taking back possession of the property. They were also ordered to remove all property and goods by 1pm on Wednesday.

The judge gave the defendants liberty to challenge the order by midday on Wednesday. Otherwise, the case could return to court on Friday, he said.