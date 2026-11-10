Bus driver found guilty of causing deaths of two teens in Co Waterford

Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Sampo (17) were killed in June 2024

A bus driver has been found guilty by a jury of dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenagers in Waterford.

The incident occurred on the Cork Road in the city at approximately 2am on June 27th, 2024.

Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Sampo (17) were both riding on a single e-scooter when a JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus driven by Adrian Doyle (43) of Ard Glas, Ferrybank, hit them from behind, fatally injuring them.

Doyle was driving at 77km/h in a 50km/h zone at the time.

The trial featured a significant amount of CCTV footage, including dashcam footage from the bus, which showed the moment of the collision.

The footage showed the two boys veer to the centre of the road, before the bus hit them. Its front windscreen smashed upon impact.

Cameras positioned to the sides and rear of the bus showed debris flying across the road.

After the collision, the bus drove a short distance before stopping, and Doyle disembarked at about 2.03am.

The jury was also provided with maps and images that showed the aftermath of the collision with debris strewn across the road.

The jury of nine men and three women delivered a unanimous guilty verdict on Tuesday morning.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly said he was conscious that the dashcam footage was particularly graphic and may have had a traumatic effect. He excused the jurors for life from serving further jury duty.

Doyle was remanded on bail until January 13th. A sentencing date has yet to be fixed.

O’Kelly directed that victim impact statements be submitted.