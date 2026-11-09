Farmer jailed for ‘shocking’ neglect of cattle that saw remains scattered across land

Limerick Circuit Criminal Court Judge Fiona O’Sullivan described the animal cruelty case before her on Monday as a 'shocking level of neglect'

A farmer has been jailed for almost 2½ years after he admitted “shocking” cruelty and neglect of young calves on his farm.

Seamus Looby (68), of Raheen, Garryspillane, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to 173 animal cruelty related offences, after large numbers of rotting and dead calves were discovered on his 100-acre farm.

Limerick Circuit Criminal Court Judge Fiona O’Sullivan described it as a “shocking level of neglect”.

The court heard that spinal cords, jawbones, hip bones and leg bones belonging to dead calves were discovered scattered across Looby’s lands.

Some of the carcasses were found burnt, but Looby denied burning the animal remains.

The judge said Looby was responsible for causing a “high level of distress and suffering and death” of the calves.

The judge also praised the “tremendous work” of the Department of Agriculture after they acted on a complaint.

The department investigated the movement of 420 calves through Looby’s farm by another man who was not before the court. The majority of the calves were found dead or dying, and 256 calves were missing and presumed dead.

Eighty-four calves were found alive at the farm, 66 of which had to be euthanised.

[ Farmer becomes ‘pariah’ after pleading guilty to ‘one of worst’ animal cruelty cases, court hearsOpens in new window ]

The judge said Looby was “socially isolated, vulnerable and he was not the controlling mind” of the situation, but had been “led and manipulated” by others.

Looby had a previous conviction, resulting in a fine for having caused the unnecessary suffering of more than 30 dogs, two of which died, after the animals were delivered to his farm, again by another man.

The dogs were found dehydrated, flea-ridden, tightly chained up, weak and lethargic, and Looby was fined €1,150.

Looby’s barrister Coleman Cody told the court Looby was a “pariah” in his local community after his convictions but that his family, who were present in court, were supporting him.

Looby admitted 173 of 318 charges of animal neglect between March and September 2022.

Prosecuting barrister Lily Buckley told the court Chris Normoyle, a veterinarian inspector at the Department of Agriculture, visited Looby’s farm on August 16th, 2022, and found “a distinctive smell of decomposing animals and evidence of animal cruelty and neglect”.

[ Dog owner ‘may face jail term’ over neglect that led to animal having leg amputatedOpens in new window ]

Normoyle had said “that in his 21-years’ experience it was, in his opinion, one of the worst cases of animal neglect”.

Calves that had attempted to access a stream on Looby’s lands, had “drowned” as they were “too weak” to get out of the water source, Buckley said.

Looby told department officials that another man had owned the calves and delivered them to his lands. He said he was not paid for the feed and could not afford to look after the calves.

Looby’s barrister, Cody, suggested Looby was “manipulated” into keeping the calves on his land by another man.

The judge imposed three concurrent sentences of three years and four months, with the final year suspended for a period of two years, in respect of Looby admitting breaches of a duty to protect animal welfare, causing unnecessary suffering and danger to calves, and failing to comply with an animal welfare notice.

The judge imposed a further concurrent eight-month sentence on Looby for his admitted failure to properly dispose of calf carcasses.