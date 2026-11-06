Man jailed for 20 years for murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery

Sarah Montgomery (27) was murdered in her flat in Donaghadee, Co Down when pregnant in June 2025. Photograph: PSNI/PA

A Belfast man who beat pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery to death in her flat in Donaghadee, Co Down, in June 2025, has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder and child destruction at Belfast Crown Court.

Zak Hughes (29), from Ardglen Place in Belfast, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the murder of his on-off partner Montgomery (27).

He was the father of Sarah Montgomery’s two children and the unborn child who died in the attack.

Passing sentence, Judge Denise McBride told the defendant: “You are guilty of the brutal, completely unjustified murder of a defenceless, heavily pregnant mother. When she confronted you with your lies and deception you relentlessly and savagely beat her to death. When she screamed out for mercy, you continued to strike her at least 59 times until you killed her and her unborn child.”

The judge said the public had been rightly outraged at the murder.

“Yet another femicide in a long line of femicides committed in this jurisdiction, your conduct has rightly invoked the abhorrence of right-thinking people,” she added.

“Sarah is not just a statistic. Everyone who knew Sarah spoke loudly of their love and support for her, and the depth of friendship that they shared with her. She was a much-loved 27-year-old mother of two young children, a devoted sister, a granddaughter, and a great niece who brought much joy and happiness. Your actions have caused much serious harm and loss.”

The judge said Sarah Montgomery’s children now had to “live with the devastating impact of losing their mother, knowing that their mother was murdered by you, their own father”.

Speaking after the sentencing, the head of the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service serious crime unit Catherine Kierans said: “This was another horrendous case of domestic murder - another woman brutally murdered in her own home. Domestic violence, in all forms, is despicable. I am sorry to say it is a widespread problem in Northern Ireland.

“So, I want to appeal to anybody who is suffering from any form of domestic violence. Talk to a trusted person. Talk to a friend. Talk to your GP or social services. Talk to the police. Help is available.

“As prosecutors, we will work with police and victims to prosecute offenders where the evidence allows. Our prosecutors are trained to understand how complex domestic abuse can be and the impact of trauma on victims and witnesses. We will listen to you. We will treat you with respect.

“We also work with voluntary and community sector organisations that offer support to victims throughout the criminal justice process, from reporting the crime to giving evidence in court,” she said.