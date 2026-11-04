Rickshaw driver facing trial over death of Co Down mother of two after Dublin gig

Danielle O'Keane (37) from Saval, Newry, Co Down died in a rickshaw accident in Dublin on October 1st.

A rickshaw driver has been charged over the death of a Co Down mother of two who suffered catastrophic injuries after a Westlife concert in Dublin in September.

Gabriel Pereira, a 37-year-old Brazilian national, appeared before Judge Michèle Finan at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Gardaí obtained instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge him with dangerous driving causing the death of Danielle O’Keane (37) from Saval, Newry, Co Down.

Pereira, of Seville Place, Dublin 1, is also accused of endangering the lives of three other women during the same incident on the night of September 26th at North Wall Quay, Dublin 1.

Danielle O’Keane and three friends took a rickshaw and were on their way to meet her husband after the gig.

In evidence, Garda Sergeant Mark O’Neill from Store Street Station told Judge Finan that the accused replied, “I don’t think I did,” when the dangerous driving causing death charge was put to him.

He gave no response to the second offence.

Opposing bail, Sergeant O’Neill cited flight risk concerns, telling the court that the accused came to Ireland eight days before the incident on a travel visa.

It was alleged that he was in a cycle lane and made a “reckless manoeuvre” trying to leave it and merge into traffic when he struck a concrete bollard on the ground, causing Ms O’Keane to go underneath the carriage and suffer “catastrophic injuries”.

The Newry woman was brought by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital but passed away on October 1st after spending days in intensive care.

Further directions from the DPP are awaited.

Defence counsel Luke Higgins noted that while the file has yet to be sent to the DPP, it is an extremely serious case and his client could spend up to 18 months awaiting trial.

Pleading for bail, counsel described the incident as extremely tragic, submitting, “it is not a case of intent, it is a case of recklessness”.

He stressed that Pereira had acted appropriately since the incident by providing his information to gardaí, surrendering his passport, and contacting a solicitor.

In her ruling, Finan said she had concerns regarding flight risk given the accused had not been long in the jurisdiction. However, she noted defence submissions that Pereira has family who could support him.

Emphasising the presumption of innocence, Finan granted bail with a range of conditions including the requirement for a €20,000 independent surety.

The court heard that Pereira spoke good English and he listened silently throughout the hearing, during which an interpreter was also available.

He must reside at his current address, sign on twice daily at Store Street Garda station, apply for any travel documents, provide a 24/7 contact phone number, and observe a nightly curfew between 11pm and 6am.

Finan remanded the accused in custody, with consent to bail on these terms, to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 11th.