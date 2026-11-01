Man due in court over fatal stabbing at Kerry Ipas centre

The man was arrested at the scene of the stabbing at the Ipas centre at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee on Saturday. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

A man is due to appear in court on Sunday charged in connection with a stabbing that led to the death of a man at an International Protection Accommodation Services (Ipas) centre in Co Kerry.

The man is due to appear at a special sitting of Killarney District Court at 6.30pm.

The man was arrested at the Ipas centre at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee at around 5.20am on Saturday and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead man was later removed to University Hospital Kerry where State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis carried out a postmortem that confirmed he had died a violent death.

Two other men who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the same incident were treated at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics.

One of these two men, in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where he is being treated for a number of non-life-threatening stab wounds.

It’s understood that the dead man was a Somalian national, as are those injured and the man who has been detained for questioning about the incident.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist them to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300.

The Department of Integration has been using the former army barracks at Ballymullen to house asylum seekers since May 2024.

The former barracks is designated to house up to 50 single male international protection applicants and operates on a one-year licence agreement with the Department of Defence.