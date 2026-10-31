Man charged with attempted murder of doctor at HSE homeless facility on Friday

The accused sat silently for the short hearing at Dublin District Court on Saturday

A 65-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a doctor who was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Health Service Executive (HSE) facility in Dublin on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 9am at the HSE Daycare Medical Clinic 9, Ushers Island, Dublin 8. The facility operates daily and predominantly provides care for people in the homeless sector with mental health issues.

Fionnbarra Ó Tuama, of George’s Hill Apartments, Halston Street, Dublin 7, was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with attempted murder of Dr Kevin Kilbride.

He appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

Det Garda Mark Dennehy gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution, saying the accused “made no reply” when the offence was put to him just before 9pm on Friday.

Due to the nature of the charge, the accused could not apply for bail as an application must be made in the High Court. As a result, he was immediately remanded in custody.

Ó Tuama will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday. He had yet to indicate a plea.

Defence counsel Andrea Callan, instructed by solicitor Patrick Carty, told the judge that she had explained the situation to her client.

She added that a bail application would be made, but it would have to go to another forum. Legal aid was granted.

Callan said her client was a suitable candidate as he had lived in supported living and received social welfare.

The judge agreed that he met the threshold for eligibility and acceded to a defence request to direct psychiatric and medical attention for Ó Tuama in custody.

Dressed in a blue sweater, white pants and black shoes, the accused sat silently for the two-minute hearing.

He spoke only to his barrister to confirm his next court date before he was led out of the courtroom.

Clinic staff alerted emergency services, prompting a response from local gardaí based at Kevin Street station, along with members of the Garda armed support unit.

The injured doctor, who in his 50s, works within Dublin’s homeless services.

He received immediate medical attention from attending gardaí at the scene before being transferred to St James’s Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.