Man charged in connection with stabbing at Dublin city centre homeless facility

A man is to appear in court on Saturday charged in connection with a serious assault that occurred at a Dublin city centre homeless facility on Friday.

Gardaí from Kevin Street Garda station and the armed support unit responded after receiving a call from medical staff at the HSE-affiliated centre in Dublin 8 shortly after 9am on Friday.

A doctor, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured after he was attacked with a knife while providing care to his attacker.

Gardaí provided medical assistance at the scene before the injured man was transported by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin city.

He has since been charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before Dublin District Court.