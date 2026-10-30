Man jailed over ‘central role’ in arranging fight that led to fatal stabbing in playground

The court heard that William Moorehouse (36), a 'loving son and devoted father', died after sustaining five stab wounds in the incident in Bray in January 2025

A man who had a “central role” in arranging a “brutal” fight between two armed groups in a Co Wicklow playground, during which a father-of-seven was fatally stabbed, has been jailed for six years.

A barrister for Patrick Fitzpatrick (34) previously told the court this was not a “Traveller feud” but “a matter of alternative dispute resolution” between the two groups.

The court heard that William Moorehouse (36), a “loving son and devoted father”, died after sustaining five stab wounds.

Before imposing a sentence at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Karen O’Connor said there was “no such thing” as “so-called alternative dispute resolution”.

She said there could be no justification for this “brutal and violent” way of resolving differences.

Noting that the incident took place at a playground, and close to a community centre where children were attending an event at the time, the judge said members of the public, especially young people, should be safe from this kind of “mob rule”.

“The public should not be exposed to violent and aggressive behaviour in their community space,” she said.

Fitzpatrick, of Sunset View, Corran, Leap, Co Cork, pleaded guilty that on January 19th, 2025, at Ballywaltrim playground, Bray, he and other named men used or threatened to use unlawful violence such that would cause a person to fear for their safety or another person’s safety. He also pleaded guilty to producing a knife on the same date at the same location.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the Bray playground where William Moorehouse was fatally stabbed. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Fitzpatrick was also accused of William Moorehouse’s murder, but that charge was dropped by the State.

O’Connor noted this case involved an incident in which a fight was organised in advance, referred to colloquially as “a straightener”. She said Fitzpatrick had a “central role” in actively arranging the fight and described his behaviour as “utterly reprehensible and unacceptable”.

She said his involvement included planning, organising and putting logistics in place by picking people up and bringing them, along with weapons, to this “organised fight”.

O’Connor said behaviour of this nature “cannot be tolerated” and described gangs getting together in this way as “abhorrent”. She said people who take “the law into their own hands will be incarcerated”.

Up to 14 individuals were involved in an organised fight between the two groups, with the deceased in one group and the defendant in the other. The fight followed an incident days beforehand in which a youth was allegedly attacked by three males. The “straightener” involved members of two families.

After the incident in which William Moorehouse died, the dispute fell back into the car park, where vehicles were rammed, before a car chase ensued.

As the armed confrontation took place, a children’s birthday party was coming to an end at the nearby community centre. The entire incident lasted around two minutes.

Both groups left after the stabbing, with Fitzpatrick driving an SUV and another vehicle following in pursuit. The defendant abandoned his vehicle, later telling gardaí it was “stolen by Travellers”. When gardaí located the vehicle, they found weapons inside including knives, metal bars, sticks and latex gloves.

The judge said the most significant aggravating factor was the impact it had had on the victim’s family. She said the court had heard “compelling evidence” about how the father of seven’s death affected his loved ones.

The judge said the mitigating factors included the fact that Fitzpatrick, who has 28 previous convictions, entered guilty pleas and offered an apology to the Moorehouse family through his counsel.

She set a headline sentence of nine years for violent disorder, before reducing it to six years and nine months. She suspended the final nine months.

She set a headline sentence of seven years for producing a knife, before reducing this to 4½ years. The sentences are to run concurrently.