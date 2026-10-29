Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley’s High Court case adjourned due to lack of available judges

Martin 'The Viper' Foley has claimed in court that he works two days a week as a van driver, but struggles to survive on his pension. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gangland figure Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley has had his challenge against the sale of his home by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) adjourned to next week as the court seeks to find a judge to hear his case.

At the High Court on Thursday, Judge Anthony Barr said it was unfortunate that Foley’s case, which was listed for hearing, could not get on due to the unavailability of judges.

The judge adjourned the case until Monday, when a fresh attempt to secure a judge will be made.

Foley (75), who was present in court, is challenging a Circuit Court order allowing Cab to sell his home on Cashel Avenue, Kimmage, Dublin 12 over an unpaid tax debt of almost €1 million.

Last month, Foley offered to pay a “substantial” sum of money in an attempt to halt Cab’s sale of the property. He submitted that he had secured a €200,000 loan from a private individual to fund payments to the bureau.

Foley has said he “remains willing to engage” with Cab by making further payments in instalments in return for being permitted to remain in his home.

The Circuit Court told Foley that it had made a possession order against him in 2024 and he had already been granted an 18-month stay to allow him to find alternative accommodation.

Cab assesses Foley as owing more than €916,000 in unpaid taxes over a decade up to 2000.

Foley has claimed he works two days a week as a van driver, but struggles to survive on his pension. He submits that his wife is on disability and claims they have no additional assets.

[ Martin Foley secures €200,000 loan in bid to fend off Cab home seizureOpens in new window ]

He also claimed he was led to believe that Cab and the Revenue Commissioners had agreed not to pursue him for the outstanding tax bill because he had made a deal with them.

He said he inherited the house from his mother and it is not the proceeds of crime, but lawyers for Cab told the Circuit Civil Court that this was not an issue in this case, which relates solely to the tax bill.

Foley has some 60 criminal convictions, including for assault, robbery and possession of weapons. He was part of the criminal gang led by Martin ‘The General’ Cahill and has survived multiple attempts on his life.