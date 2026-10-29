Man (24) to appear in court over attempted murder in Belfast

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested in the Springfield Road area in the early hours of Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty

A man is to appear in court on Thursday charged with the attempted murder of a man in west Belfast last year.

He faces charges in connection with a gun attack on a 49-year-man as he sat inside a taxi on the morning of February 23rd, 2025, in the Bell Steel Manor area.

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested in the Springfield Road area in the early hours of Wednesday.

“He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave serious crime suite for questioning,” a PSNI statement said.

The man was later charged with attempted murder and a number of firearms offences.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday. – PA