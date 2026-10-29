Former school principal (91) jailed for child sexual abuse

Con Desmond (91) was found guilty on nine counts of indecent assault against a child between September 1978 and December 1980. Photograph: Getty Images

A former principal of De La Salle National School has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for abusing a child.

Con Desmond (91) was found guilty on nine counts of indecent assault against a child between September 1978 and December 1980. The abuse took place inside his office at the school, where he would beat the child with a metre stick while masturbating.

Desmond, with a former address of Woodlands, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, was known as Br Cornelius during his tenure at St Stephen’s De La Salle National School.

At his sentencing at Waterford Circuit Court, it was revealed by gardaí that Desmond had previous convictions for offences of a similar nature.

The victim gave a powerful impact statement where he spoke about the lifelong impact of the abuse.

The man, who wished to retain his anonymity, said he still feels pain when he remembers the abuse. “I have been through so much counselling in my life. I lost respect for all authority, which set me down paths in life with only darkness in the end,” he said.

The victim used drink and drugs to numb the psychological pain of the abuse, but the memories remained. During the Covid lockdown, he thought a lot about the abuse he experienced, describing it as “like a dam breaking”.

He confided in a trusted friend and former schoolmate who encouraged him to report the abuse to An Garda Síochána. The friend told the court that he remembered seeing the victim with “big red eyes” outside Desmond’s office.

Detectives attempted to speak to Desmond in July 2024 at his home in Ennis, Co Clare, but he presented as “highly aggressive”. He was described standing over one garda with his fists clenched and shouting about “getting weapons”. He vehemently denied the allegations of abuse and described the victim as a “source of trouble”.

Det Garda Finbarr O’Sullivan informed the court that Desmond was convicted for indecent assault against a child aged 12-13 years between 1984 and 1985. Desmond entered a plea of guilty and received a suspended sentence of three years.

In 2013, Desmond was found guilty on 13 counts of indecent assault against a child aged between 8 and 12 years between September 1977 and July 1982. He received a two-year prison sentence in Cork Prison.

The detective garda confirmed that the abuse occurred within “the school setting”.

Desmond was ordained as a priest in 1989 and served in the Diocese of Killaloe, Co Clare. It was unclear at time of writing when he was removed from the ministry.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly referred to the “egregious” breach of trust committed by Desmond. He noted the sexual abuse that took place under “the guise of physical chastisement” as an aggravating factor. He described Desmond as “brazen” in his abuse, which he committed during his “entire tenure” as principal.

As the judge gave his address, Desmond muttered “no, no, no” and “that’s not true” from the defendant’s box.

Defence counsel Gareth Hayden referred to the accused’s old age and frail health, saying he was a man “close to the end”.

Desmond received a headline sentence of five years, reduced by nine months to leave a sentence of four years and three months.

The final year of the sentence was suspended for 12 months.