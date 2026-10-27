Man charged with murder of partner in Finglas

Loredana Morosanu, whose body was found at a house in Finglas in the early hours of Monday

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of his partner in Finglas, Dublin.

Loredana Morosanu (48) was discovered fatally injured in her home at Melville Terrace, Finglas, in the early hours of Monday.

Emergency services were called to the house at 4:30am and found her. The pharmacy worker, who was originally from Romania but had lived in Ireland for several years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested Daniel Simion Toader, also of Melville Terrace, and charged him on Tuesday evening with the murder of Loredana Morosanu at their home address on October 26th, contrary to common law.

The Romanian national appeared before Judge Máire Conneely at a late special sitting of Dublin District Court at about 8:20pm.

Dressed in a blue sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes, he stood with his hands in his pockets at the start of the two-minute hearing. He then sat and spoke only to a court-appointed interpreter. He had no legal representation in court.

Most criminal law solicitors in Dublin have withdrawn their services in response to legal aid payment reforms introduced in July, causing widespread disruption to the criminal justice system.

Det Sgt Niall Murray told the judge that Toader was arrested at 6:58pm on Tuesday and made “no reply” when charged just under an hour later.

Murray explained that the accused had eight consultations with a solicitor while in Garda custody, as well as one consultation just before coming to court.

The court heard that the circumstances of being charged, along with his situation and the consequences regarding bail, had been explained to him “at length”.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail in a murder charge, which requires an application to the High Court.

The judge noted that the issue of bail did not arise and remanded Toader in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 3rd via video-link.