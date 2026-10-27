Kinahan gang member Sean McGovern sues over deteriorating mental health in prison

Sean McGovern, the senior Kinahan organised crime group figure, has alleged he is suffering from deteriorating mental health on account of prison authorities’ decision to segregate him from Portlaoise Prison’s general inmate population.

McGovern (40) is suing prison authorities in the High Court over his confinement to the prison’s A Wing, and the alleged resulting denial of his ability to associate with other prisoners, to exercise and to access educational and medical facilities.

McGovern was sentenced to 24 years in prison by the non-jury Special Criminal Court in June, after he pleaded guilty to two charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

On Tuesday, Judge Mary Rose Gearty granted permission to John Fitzgerald, barrister for McGovern instructed by Wayne Kenny Solicitors, to pursue a judicial review challenge to McGovern’s confinement. The case is against the Irish Prison Service, the governor of Portlaoise Prison, and the Minister for Justice.

McGovern seeks various reliefs, including an order quashing the decision to detain him in a segregated unit of the prison. He also seeks a court declaration that his isolation is in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to his court documents, McGovern is subject to a solitary confinement regime, and is often locked in his cell for more than 20 hours a day. McGovern does not interact with other prisoners on his segregated wing, some of whom are mentally unwell.

Prison authorities have powers to segregate prisoners if it is deemed necessary. In the case of McGovern, he is being isolated from the general population due to security concerns, according to the court documents.

However, McGovern argues that his indefinite segregation has no basis in prison rules. He states that he does not believe there are any inmates in the prison’s general population that seek to harm him, or to whom he poses a threat.

In written evidence before the court, McGovern said he has been a “model prisoner” since first incarcerated in June 2025, following his extradition to Ireland from the United Arab Emirates.

[ What 24-year jail term for Sean McGovern means for his boss, Daniel KinahanOpens in new window ]

Despite this, McGovern submits he has not been treated like a “normal, well-behaved prisoner”. He says his conditions are “far more onerous and restrictive” than other prisoners.

He claims the conditions of his incarceration “have been organised in such a fashion as to minimise any social interaction or human contact”. This, he says, has taken a “psychological toll” on him, and has resulted in the deterioration of his mental health.

He states: “I say that my right to associate with other prisoners; to physical exercise and to spend time outdoors in daylight; my access to the gym and to educational and constructive courses; access to medical treatment and to facilities to assist with the mental health impact of these conditions; have all, not only been curtailed, but almost completely eradicated, by the conditions of my current incarceration.”

He claims the isolation regime will also impact his ability to achieve remission of his sentence.

The case will return in November.