State withdraws charges against man accused of Dublin sexual assault

Judge Martin Nolan told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the man should be released from custody as the charges had been dropped. Photograph: The Irish Times

The State has dropped charges against a man accused of sexual assault in Dublin last year.

The 27-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court by video-link.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault at a location in Dublin on October 20th, 2025.

A senior counsel representing the State told Judge Martin Nolan that nolle prosequis were being entered in relation to both charges, meaning they were being withdrawn.

The judge said the man he should be released from custody.

“Thank you,” the man replied.