Courts

State withdraws charges against man accused of Dublin sexual assault

Accused (27) was alleged to have committed two offences at a location in the capital on October 20th, 2025

Judge Martin Nolan told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the man should be released from custody as the charges had been dropped. Photograph: The Irish Times
Judge Martin Nolan told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the man should be released from custody as the charges had been dropped. Photograph: The Irish Times
Eimear Dodd
Fri Oct 23 2026 - 13:571 MIN READ

The State has dropped charges against a man accused of sexual assault in Dublin last year.

The 27-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court by video-link.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault at a location in Dublin on October 20th, 2025.

A senior counsel representing the State told Judge Martin Nolan that nolle prosequis were being entered in relation to both charges, meaning they were being withdrawn.

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The judge said the man he should be released from custody.

“Thank you,” the man replied.

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