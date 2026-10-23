State withdraws charges against man accused of Dublin sexual assault

The State has dropped charges against a man accused of sexual assault in Dublin last year.
The 27-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court by video-link.
He was charged with two counts of sexual assault at a location in Dublin on October 20th, 2025.
A senior counsel representing the State told Judge Martin Nolan that nolle prosequis were being entered in relation to both charges, meaning they were being withdrawn.
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The judge said the man he should be released from custody.
“Thank you,” the man replied.