No solicitor for man charged over fatal Dún Laoghaire shooting amid legal aid dispute

The accused is eligible for legal aid and was granted it at his first hearing on Saturday. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man charged last weekend over a fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire during the summer still has no solicitor assigned to represent him amid the ongoing legal aid dispute.

Mark Cullen was fatally injured in a gun attack at Patrician Park on Kill Avenue on Sunday July 5th last.

The father of three, from Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill in south Dublin, was shot in the leg and died at the scene.

Gardaí arrested Edward Andrews (32) of Radharc na Farraige, Wicklow town, Co Wicklow, and charged him with Cullen’s murder.

He was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Many solicitors have withdrawn their services in response to legal aid payment reforms introduced in July, causing widespread disruption to the criminal justice system.

As a result, the solicitor who normally acted for him was unable to take an active role in the proceedings, meaning Andrews was unrepresented in court.

The judge had commented that it is a “most unique position” for a person to appear before the court charged with murder, having the presumption of innocence and a solicitor not formally representing the accused or taking an active role in the proceedings.

The case resumed at Cloverhill District Court on Friday when Judge Alan Mitchell adjourned it pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Andrews greeted the judge with: “How are you?”

The judge noted he was aware the accused had no solicitor representing him in the District Court due to ongoing industrial action, but reminded him he could still apply for High Court bail.

“That won’t be happening,” Andrews replied.

Asked if he would consent to a two or four-week adjournment, Andrews answered “four”.

Mitchell remarked that in his experience, the book of evidence would not be ready by then.

He remanded the accused in continuing custody.

He also warned Andrews that should he secure High Court bail, he would be expected to appear in person for his next District Court hearing on November 19th. Otherwise, if he remains in custody, the appearance will be conducted via video-link.

Earlier, Det Sgt Grace O’Boyle of Dún Laoghaire station gave evidence that Andrews said, “no comment” when charged.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder charge, which requires an application to the High Court, and he was automatically remanded in custody.

The accused is eligible for legal aid and was granted it at his first hearing on Saturday, because he was unemployed and receiving social welfare. However, he has no solicitor assigned.