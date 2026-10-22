Man accused of Dublin mosque arson attack has date set to enter plea

A date has been fixed for a self-described anti-Islam activist to enter a plea on charges from an alleged arson attack on a mosque in Dublin city centre.

Iranian national Saeid Khosroabadi (41), of Seville Place, Dublin 1, was arrested following a Garda investigation into a blaze at the doorway of the Faizan E Madinah Mosque, on Talbot Street, at the end of June.

He was originally charged with committing arson, causing criminal damage at the mosque. An additional charge of endangering life was brought in front of Cloverhill District Court in August.

The charges were sent forward for trial, which was due for mention on Thursday.

The court heard that Khosroabadi was “unfortunately affected” by the ongoing solicitors’ withdrawal of services and a date for the arraignment was sought in two weeks’ time.

Judge Martin Nolan of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court set a date for Khosroabadi to enter a guilty or not guilty plea by November 19th. He ordered that the accused will appear in person.

[ Dublin mosque arson accused tells court he fled Iran to escape hangingOpens in new window ]

Khosroabadi spoke only to identify himself and to thank the judge.

Emergency services, including more than 20 firefighters, four engines and gardaí, responded after thick smoke engulfed the mosque on Talbot Street in June.

The premises was safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

The accused previously told the court he was from an Islamic country and had been tortured.

“I did not accept Islam. I said Islam is not my religion,” he said. “They wanted to hang me, the radical Islamic religion of Iran. I escaped in 2016 from prison to start a new life.”

A bail hearing was previously told how during Garda interview Khosroabadi said he was “disappointed” the mosque had not burned down.