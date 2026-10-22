Heated exchanges at Yves Sakila inquest after solicitor questions Garda investigation

There were heated exchanges at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday when a solicitor representing the stepmother of Yves Sakila raised concerns about elements of the Garda investigation into the Congolese man’s death in Dublin in May.

Solicitor John Gerard Cullen, representing Angel Issemezey Anzibi, questioned if it was appropriate that gardaí from Store Street Garda station were involved in helping to oversee the investigation as officers from the station allegedly handcuffed Sakila shortly before his death.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane took exception to this remark, saying the purpose of the hearing was to confirm Sakila’s identity and cause of death. She said the inquest then needed to be adjourned so as not to prejudice ongoing investigations by An Garda Síochána and Fíosrú.

Cullinane accused Cullen of being “aggressive” and said he had “raised the temperature”; a charge he denied. The coroner said she did not wish for her court to descend into argument, as this would be “extremely disrespectful” to the deceased and his loved ones.

Sakila (34) was suspected of stealing a bottle of perfume from Arnotts department store on Dublin’s Henry Street on May 15th and was pursued by security personnel. When gardaí arrived on the scene, Sakila had been held on the ground by a group of security guards for a period, it was reported.

Gardaí handcuffed Sakila but removed them when they realised he was unwell, and began performing CPR, according to reports. Sakila was taken to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

State Pathologist Dr SallyAnne Collis carried out a postmortem on Sakila on May 16th, the inquest heard. His cause of death was listed as cardiorespiratory arrest (a sudden cessation of both heart and lung function) following a period of prone restraint.

Collis’s report said mixed drug intoxication and raised body mass index may have played a role in his death, while schizophrenia was listed as a contributory factor.

[ Congolese community mourns and calls for justice at vigil after Henry Street deathOpens in new window ]

Anzibi, who was married to Sakila’s uncle, was not present in court but a statement was read out on her behalf. It said she and Sakila moved from Congo to Ireland in 2004, joining her then-husband via the family reunification programme.

The court heard that although Anzibi was technically Sakila’s step-aunt, she referred to herself as his stepmother and her children referred to him as their brother.

Anzibi’s statement referenced the fact that both of Sakila’s parents were deceased. However, the court heard his biological mother is alive and still living in Congo.

Solicitor Albert Llussà appeared on behalf of Janet Sakila, Sakila’s biological mother, saying she “is very much alive” and wished to be recognised as his next of kin.

Llussà said he could provide her birth certificate and other documents to prove she was alive. Cullinane welcomed this, saying the documents could be used to correct the record.

The court heard Sakila’s family members had not agreed burial arrangements. Cullinane said it would be “very desirable if an agreement could be reached regarding the manner in which Yves’s remains could be deposed”.

Det Insp Ken Hoare from Store Street Garda station sought the adjournment of the inquest so that the separate investigations being carried out by the Garda and Fiosrú could continue.

Cullinane granted a six-month adjournment, though this is likely to be extended. She said the inquest may or may not be reopened, pending the outcome of the two investigations. If it is reopened, she said this is not likely to happen for “a significant period of time”.

The case is next due to be mentioned on April 21st, 2027.