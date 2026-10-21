Female student doctor attending exams in Dublin city centre punched in unprovoked attack

A student doctor attending exams in Dublin city centre was punched in an unprovoked attack with “troubling racial aspects” by a grandmother with more than 300 convictions, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Jackie McElhatton (51) assaulted the young woman on the afternoon of January 28th, 2025, at Marlborough Street, Dublin 1.

She approached the young woman, shouting at her, and asking her where she was from.

The victim, who is in her 20s, turned to answer, when McElhatton punched her on the forehead while wearing a ring. The injured party sustained swelling to her forehead and a small scratch.

Her friend recorded McElhatton, but not the assault. When gardaí viewed the video, they identified McElhatton.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecuting barrister Sarah Connolly, the injured party said “the suddenness of the unprovoked assault left me deeply traumatised for a long time afterwards”.

She said the attack was “particularly devastating” given how she came to Ireland, having fled Sudan, where she had been “targeted as a doctor and a woman”.

She said she chose Ireland due to its “reputation for upholding human rights and equality”.

She said she has dedicated her life to the work of healing others and never expected to be attacked in broad daylight.

McElhatton, of Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, came forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on a signed guilty plea to assault causing harm.

McElhatton has 310 previous convictions, including 27 for assault, 171 for public order offences, 42 for theft and two for robbery.

She was handed a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for robbery and a consecutive one-year sentence, also for robbery, last April. Her earliest release date is in March 2032 and she was on bail at the time of this incident.

Judge Orla Crowe said this was “a nasty attack on an utterly blameless young woman at an exam centre who had the misfortune of being approached by” McElhatton.

The judge noted that McElhatton was “unknown” to the victim and “had temerity to ask her where she was from”.

“In the view of this court, this has troubling racial aspects to it,” the judge added.

She said McElhatton had “no basis for saying what she said or doing what she did, it was entirely unlawful”.

As the judge noted that McElhatton had moved to Ireland in 2000 from the UK, McElhatton shouted out: “I’m London Irish. My family is Irish.”

Crowe imposed a two-year sentence, suspended in full, on strict conditions including two-year probation supervision. The judge directed that the suspended sentence should run from the expiry of the one-year consecutive sentence.

In her victim impact statement, the injured party said her sense of safety was shattered, and she had withdrawn socially.

She said she was “deeply embarrassed” and “struggled to find the words” to speak about what had happened.