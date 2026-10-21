Case struck out for man accused of taking part in fatal assault on Anthony Long in Dublin

Anthony Long died after being attacked in Mulhuddart, Co Dublin, in July. Photograph: RIP.ie

A man accused of taking part in an assault on Dubliner Anthony Long, who died after being attacked in the summer, has had his case struck out.

Nathan Kenna (29) of The Nurseries, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was charged with assault causing harm to Long at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, on July 3rd.

The unemployed father was remanded in custody on July 20th after he became the second person charged in the incident.

His case had been adjourned several times for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, the case was struck out at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday when Judge Alan Mitchell noted that directions on the possibility of further charges were still unavailable.

On July 3rd, Long, in his 40s, attended a gathering at a house near his home when a confrontation broke out around 3.55am.

He was discovered with severe injuries and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died two days later.

At a bail hearing in August, Garda Sean Ó Fatharta agreed that a postmortem had established the deceased suffered “blunt and sharp force trauma” to his head.

It was alleged that Kenna, who allegedly had MMA training, acted in concert with a second male. The garda maintained that the accused attacked Long with punches and kicks, including a “roundhouse” kick, before the other man struck the victim on the head with a machete, rendering him unconscious.

Earlier, Darren McNamee (42), of Talbot Hall, Riverbank, Swords, north Dublin, was charged with the murder of Long, and he was remanded in custody.