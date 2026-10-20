Courts

Seven men to appear in court over violent disturbance on Ormond Quay

Men, aged from their 20s to 50s, have been charged over alleged incident in 2024

Several people were brought to hospital following the incident.
Several people were brought to hospital following the incident.
Hugh Dooley
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 11:041 MIN READ

Seven men are set to appear in court on Tuesday over a violent disturbance on Ormond Quay in Dublin city centre in August 2024.

The men, whose ages range between their 20s and 50s, will appear before Dublin District Court in relation to an alleged violent disorder incident at a house.

It is understood that the disturbance was linked to an alleged dispute over the occupancy of the building on Ormond Quay.

A significant Garda operation with members of the armed response and public order units responded.

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The men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident earlier in October.

All seven are expected to appear before the courts on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Garda it had been alerted to the incident by the public on August 30th, 2024 and that several people were brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A “comprehensive investigation” was carried out by the Special Detective Unit, the force said, with a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

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Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley is a news reporter for The Irish Times