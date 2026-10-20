Hospital apologises to woman who had to have a mastectomy when seven months pregnant

Seanagh Rice outside the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning. She sued St James’s Hospital, Dublin, over an alleged delay in the diagnosing of her breast cancer. Photograph: Collins Courts

A hospital has apologised in the High Court for the failings in care to a mother of two who had to have a mastectomy when she was seven months pregnant after it was discovered she had invasive breast cancer.

Seanagh Rice (33), who sued St James’s Hospital, Dublin, over an alleged delay in the diagnosing of her breast cancer, had to have chemotherapy after the birth of her baby.

Michael Delaney, Rice’s counsel, instructed by Cian O’Carroll Solicitors, told the court it was their case that there was an eight-month delay in the diagnosis of his client’s cancer.

Rice, whose mother died of breast cancer at 48, had the breast cancer BRCA2 gene variant and had been attending St James’s Hospital for reviews.

In April 2023, Rice had a routine breast MRI at the hospital which identified an abnormality measuring over 3cm, and an ultrasound or biopsy was recommended. It was claimed that no ultrasound or biopsy was arranged or carried out.

When Rice, from Ballyfermot, Dublin, attended for her next review at the hospital in January 2024, she was sent for an urgent mammogram and ultrasound and an invasive cancer was revealed.

Rice, while 31 weeks pregnant, had a left breast mastectomy and reconstruction, and required chemotherapy following the birth of her baby.

Seanagh Rice outside the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Collins Courts

Speaking outside the Four Courts after settling an action against the hospital, Rice said she had lost precious time with her two children and would never get it back.

“What should have been one of the happiest times in our lives became a time of enormous fear and uncertainty. Instead of enjoying those precious months with my newborn baby, I was undergoing chemotherapy and cancer treatment that should never have been necessary,” she said.

“The physical and emotional consequences have been overwhelming ... While I welcome the admission of liability from St James’s Hospital and its apology, no settlement can ever give me back what I have lost.”

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The hospital admitted liability in the case and a letter of apology from Mary Daly, St James’s Hospital chief executive, was read to the court.

“On behalf of St James’s Hospital, I wish to apologise for the failings in the care provided to you following the results of your MRI performed in April 2023. We recognise that having to receive and cope with this news during your second pregnancy would have made an already difficult situation even more challenging,” it stated.

“We acknowledge that your experience fell below the standard of care that we strive to uphold and we are sorry for the distress this caused to you and your family.”

The letter concluded: “While we cannot change what happened, we are committed to ensuring patient safety and the highest standard of care for all our patients. Please accept my sincere apologies for the impact these events had on you and your family.”

Outside court, Rice said her hope was that “lessons will be learned from what happened to me, and that no other woman or young mother would have to endure the same experience because an important medical finding was simply not followed up”.

She said the settlement brings to an end an incredibly difficult chapter in her life, but she would continue to carry the consequences of what happened to her.

“Having lost my mother to breast cancer and knowing I had the breast cancer gene, I knew only too well the risks I faced,” she said.

“I did everything I was supposed to do, including attending regular screening. Because I wanted to do everything possible to protect myself and be there for my husband and children.

“To discover that an abnormality on my MRI had been identified but not actioned for nine months has been devastating.”

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was a failure to take adequate measures to protect Rice from the risk of developing breast cancer, and her cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed in January 2024.

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Rice’s cancer, it was claimed, was allowed to grow and become microinvasive, and she required more extensive treatment than she would otherwise have required.

Had she been diagnosed in a timely manner, it was claimed, she would not have required chemotherapy.

Noting the settlement, Judge Paul Coffey said he was delighted to see the case had been resolved to Rice’s satisfaction.