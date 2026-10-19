Man due in court charged in connection with organised crime investigation

More than €300,000 in cash was seized following searches of homes in Dublin's north inner city last week. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man who was arrested following a Garda operation targeting an organised crime group is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

The man (40s) was one of three people arrested following searches of homes in Dublin’s north inner city last Wednesday that resulted in more than €300,000 in cash being seized.

The operation was targeting an organised crime group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering in Dublin, An Garda Síochána said.

A total of €301,000 was recovered from two of the properties, €266,000 of which was found at one address and €35,000 at another.

Alongside the man due to appear before the courts on Monday, two women aged in their 30s and 60s were also arrested and charged.