Man and woman due in court over fatal Waterford house fire

Philip and Kim English, pictured with their children Callum (12) and Jayden (9)

Two people arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Waterford are due before court on Saturday.

Philip and Kim English, and their children Callum (12) and Jayden (9) died in the fire last Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, gardaí said a man and a woman arrested in connection with their investigation into the fatal house fire at Birchwood, Waterford were due to appear in court.

“Both persons arrested in connection with this investigation have been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this afternoon, Saturday 17th October 2026, at approximately 4.30pm,” the force said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Two other children – a girl (14) and a boy (6) – were rescued from the house and are in a critical condition in hospital.

On Friday Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said more arrests were expected with detectives having already made very “significant progress”.

Seven homes have been searched and vehicles and phones seized for examination.

More to follow ...