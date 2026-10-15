Irish firm with €2.4m debt to Revenue allegedly diverted business to Gibraltar entity, court told

An Irish scaffolding company wound up with debts of almost €2.4 million owed to Revenue has allegedly diverted its business to a Gibraltar-registered entity as part of an attempt to place its assets beyond the reach of creditors, it has been claimed in the High Court. Photograph: Getty Images

An Irish scaffolding company wound up with debts of almost €2.4 million owed to Revenue has allegedly diverted its business to a Gibraltar-registered entity as part of an attempt to place its assets beyond the reach of creditors, it has been claimed in the High Court.

Adrian García Díaz, a liquidator appointed to Instant Upright Ltd, alleges the company – despite its winding up – has moved customer money to a bank account in the name of a Gibraltar entity, also named Instant Upright Ltd.

This week, Judge Brian Cregan granted several reliefs to Bernard Dunleavy, counsel for the liquidator with Keith Farry, including an interim freezing order of the company’s assets.

The judge also granted permission for the liquidator to serve the proceedings on several defendants outside the jurisdiction, including the Gibraltar entity and named individuals the liquidator says are linked to the company.

The individuals are: Robert Stowe, with an address in Monaco, who the liquidator says is 50 per cent beneficial owner of Instant Upright Gibraltar; Andew James Haynes, of Cadiz, Spain, who the liquidator says is also a 50 per cent shareholder; Joseph Oxley, of Dubai, who the liquidator says is a company director; Serge Marino, of Le Cannet, France, who the liquidator says is a company director; and Graham Donald Croot, of Melbourne, Australia, who the liquidator says is a company director.

Reporting on the proceedings was restricted for 48 hours to allow time for the liquidator’s lawyers in Gibraltar to make an application to the courts there for an equivalent freezing order.

In a sworn statement, Díaz said he was seeking the freezing orders in circumstances where there was “a real and substantial risk” the defendants will “dissipate, conceal or remove” money in the bank account held in the Gibraltar company’s name beyond the liquidator’s reach.

Díaz said he was appointed as liquidator over the company by court order in January, following a petition by the Revenue Commissioners.

Beyond debts owed to Revenue, Díaz says the company is also indebted to the ESB in the sum of €30,831, RFC Security Ltd for €43,405, and Korea South East Power Co Ltd in the sum of some €2.9 million.

Following his appointment, Díaz said he sought to obtain information from Instant Upright directors about the company’s affairs. The liquidator said no response was received.

As a result of the lack of co-operation from the company, Díaz said he had little information with which to identify the affairs, assets or business of the company.

In May, Díaz said he was contacted by individuals claiming to be employees of the company. He said they disclosed “some very significant and concerning information, leading me to form the view that the business of the company has – I believe – been diverted to the [Instant Upright Ltd] in Gibraltar”.

Díaz said that notwithstanding the winding up of Instant Upright, it appears the company has continued to trade within and outside Ireland.

Further contact from an individual describing himself as general manager of the company disclosed “fresh information as to a possible further onward diversion of customer money to entities said to be in Singapore and Latvia”, Díaz said.

The case will return next week.