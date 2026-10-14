Man allegedly provided gun used to kill Robbie Lawlor and ‘celebrated triumphantly’, court hears

Robbie Lawlor (36) was shot dead in broad daylight outside a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in April 2020

A man allegedly provided the gun used to murder Irish crime boss Robbie Lawlor and “celebrated triumphantly” in encrypted messages with the mastermind behind the plot, a court heard on Wednesday.

Police also claimed Paul Drew (41) was involved in supplying vehicles and surveillance for what they described as an execution carried out on a north Belfast street six years ago.

The Dublin-based plumber later laughed with the operation’s so-called “Mr Big” about the wrong people being arrested in the immediate aftermath, a judge was told.

Details of their suspected exchanges on the EncroChat communications network were revealed as Drew was refused bail.

He faces charges of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life in connection with the assassination.

Lawlor (36) was shot dead in broad daylight outside a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area of the city on April 4th, 2020.

Detectives believe he attended a pre-arranged meeting at the home of co-accused Adrian Holland (42) when an unidentified gunman emerged from the property and opened fire.

At the time Lawlor was a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

He is thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland because he feared an attempt on his own life.

Drew, of Whitebrook Park in Tallaght, was arrested in Liverpool last month as part of the ongoing investigation.

The evidence against him involves text communications and data obtained from the EncroChat network.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Drew has been identified as the alleged user of the handle “ordinary” on the encrypted platform.

Based on an examination of messages, an investigating detective claimed he played a role in supplying vehicles and provided assistance in the surveillance of Lawlor’s movements.

“He then provided the weapon used to execute Mr Lawlor,” she alleged.

Another man who used EncroChat handle “steadybuster” is believed to have been the mastermind behind the entire murder plot.

He is facing extradition proceedings in the Republic.

The court heard “ordinary”’ sent messages to “steadybuster” in late March 2020 to assist in finding “Bob” – an apparent reference to Lawlor.

“They were trying to locate where he had been staying and lying low due to a price on his head,” the detective said.

Drew allegedly offered to provide updates if he heard anything, adding “his lad up north” was trying to establish Lawlor’s exact whereabouts.

During further exchanges on the day before the shooting, “steadybuster” offered thanks for assisting with “the drills”, suspected to be guns and cars.

Police believe Drew had supplied those items specifically for the murder, the court heard.

One message from the alleged mastermind said: “Hiya pal, how’s things? I know we have been asking use [sic] for help up there ... and it’s not being taken for granted.

“I have just been on this b*****d every day, up and down that M1, over to Spain and back, chasing the box.

“Just wanted use [sic] to know so use didn’t think I was taking the p**s.”

A reply from “ordinary” stated: “‘No mate, ya mad, I understand what’s involved in this and as I said before, if there is anything more I can do just ask me.

“Honestly, this c**t going is for the greater good mate.”

Drew contacted “steadybuster” again later that afternoon about the search for Lawlor, according to police, reiterating how he had been in touch with an acquaintance in Northern Ireland as part of efforts to track him down.

It was claimed he continued providing information on the day of the murder.

Less than an hour after the shooting another associate allegedly messaged Drew to inform him that “Bob got done”.

“‘Ordinary’ then goes on to celebrate triumphantly with ‘steadybuster’ and many other handles,” the detective said.

At one point in their exchanges the suspected boss told him: “Deffo pal, thanks very much for your help”.

Referring to further messages on April 6th and 7th, 2020, the detective contended: “‘steadybuster’ and ‘ordinary’ were laughing at the fact that the wrong people were initially arrested for the murder.”

She claimed Drew boasted to another EncroChat user later that month about providing the weapon used to murder Lawlor.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told the defendant was a trusted confidant of “steadybuster”, who had the EncroChat handle “ordinary” saved in his contacts as Paul D.

Opposing bail due to fears Drew could flee, police said he had links to Spain and Dubai.

“This murder has tentacles spanning across Europe,” the detective added.

“It is the PSNI’s case that Paul Drew was integral in the planning, preparation and execution [of it].”

Defence solicitor Peter Corrigan insisted his client was a qualified plumber whose family and work commitments were based in Ireland.

Arguing there was no incentive to flee because the EncroChat evidence could be ruled inadmissible, he questioned the reliability of alleged messages sent on devices anyone could have used.

Stressing the defendant’s right to be presumed innocent, he also highlighted how three co-accused have all been released.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risks of flight and reoffending.

Remanding Drew in custody until November 11th, the judge told him: “You are facing allegations of very serious organised criminality.”