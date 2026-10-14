Family of late woman (60) settle case over treatment of her abdominal pain

Martina Calpin was later transferred to another hospital, where she died on November 10th, 2022. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

The family of a 60-year-old woman have settled a High Court action over her care when she went to hospital with abdominal pain.

The late Martina Calpin from Boyle, Co Roscommon, had gone to Sligo University Hospital in August 2020 for investigation of abdominal pain. She was treated conservatively for appendicitis but returned in September 2020 complaining of repeat symptoms.

It is claimed her condition was again managed conservatively, but she required a laparoscopic appendectomy in January 2021.

Due to ongoing complaints, she was readmitted to Sligo University Hospital in April 2021 and diagnosed with chronic appendicitis. She had a procedure in April 2021 and, it was claimed, developed sepsis and had other procedures.

Calpin was later transferred to another hospital, where she died on November 10th, 2022.

The appropriate treatment − an appendectomy − was allegedly delayed, resulting in Calpin having to later undergo a procedure that was more complicated as a result of her worsened condition, it was claimed.

All of the claims were denied.

Martina Calpin. Photograph: rip.ie

Patricia Dillon, counsel for Caplin’s family instructed by McGuigan Solicitors, told the court last week that Calpin’s death had a devastating effect on her family. The settlement against the HSE is without an admission of liability.

Charlene Calpin, of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, had sued the HSE over the care her mother received at Sligo University Hospital.

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide Calpin with proper care and an alleged failure to treat her in a timely manner.

It was further claimed that alleged substandard care had been provided to Calpin. It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to diagnose or properly identify clinical evidence of peritonitis in the woman’s appendix on September 22nd, 2020.

There was, it was contended, an alleged failure to properly diagnose or otherwise consider the possibility of an inflamed appendix on that date.

There was, it was further claimed, an alleged failure to act upon the woman’s worsening clinical symptoms the next day and a failure to carry out an appendectomy on Calpin.

Calpin had allegedly been denied a course of treatment and early clinical intervention that was appropriate in the circumstances of her condition, it was contended.

In the proceedings it was also claimed that Calpin had been allegedly denied the opportunity of earlier intervention which on balance would have resulted in her being discharged home five to 10 days later without any major complications.

All of the claims were denied.

Noting the settlement and division of the statutory mental distress €35,000 solatium payment, Judge Leonie Reynolds said the family had been through a difficult time.